CNN Allegedly Obtained a Copy of the Iran Deal. There's Just One Problem.

CNN claims it has received and "confirmed" a copy of the Iran deal signed virtually on Sunday, allegedly ending the Iran war. But U.S. officials are already calling into question its authenticity, despite CNN's assertion that other American officials familiar with the agreement verified the contents of the purported 14-point deal.

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CNN says it received the copy from a U.S. official and "verified" it with a U.S. diplomat and others who reportedly saw the agreement at the G7 summit, though those claims remain unconfirmed by the administration itself.

The agreement between Iran and the US lays out the terms of the ceasefire between the bitter rivals, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, some financial relief for Iran and a reiteration from Tehran that it will never produce a nuclear weapon, according to a draft copy of the… pic.twitter.com/SiuoZDFLmW — CNN (@CNN) June 17, 2026

According to a CNN report citing a leaked draft memorandum obtained from U.S. and diplomatic sources, the proposed 14-point US–Iran agreement would:



End the conflict immediately and establish a permanent ceasefire.



Restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other… — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 17, 2026

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has already publicly cast doubt on the text's authenticity.

"The supposed text of the MOU that was obtained by CNN does not reflect the language of the actual MOU," Cheung wrote on X.

JUST IN 🔴



White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President, says the text of the US Iran MOU obtained by CNN does not reflect the language of the actual MOU.



CNN, Bloomberg, and al Arabiya all leaked essentially the same document except some small… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 17, 2026

The supposed text of the MOU that was obtained by CNN does not reflect the language of the actual MOU. https://t.co/tAieSPRHbf — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 17, 2026

Here's what we actually know about the deal so far, based on what the administration has confirmed: it ends the conflict immediately and establishes a permanent ceasefire, restores shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and launches a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement. Vice President Vance also confirmed financial incentives, including a $300 billion reconstruction fund paid by the Gulf States and removal of sanctions, contingent on Iran abandoning its nuclear pursuits and committing to allow nuclear inspections.

Further details and other points reported by CNN remain unconfirmed by the Trump administration.

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Vice President JD Vance said the official text of the deal will be released by Friday at the latest. President Trump has also repeatedly expressed frustration with the reports circulating about the Memorandum of Understanding, as many of them have simply echoed Iranian regime propaganda.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces he's going to hold a press conference and personally READ EVERY WORD of the Iran deal to force the fake news into covering it accurately



GREAT IDEA 👏🏻



"I will actually not only release it. I'll probably have a press conference and read it… pic.twitter.com/wSWBpyzMuJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 16, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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