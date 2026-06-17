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CNN Allegedly Obtained a Copy of the Iran Deal. There's Just One Problem.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 17, 2026 11:30 AM
CNN Allegedly Obtained a Copy of the Iran Deal. There's Just One Problem.
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN claims it has received and "confirmed" a copy of the Iran deal signed virtually on Sunday, allegedly ending the Iran war. But U.S. officials are already calling into question its authenticity, despite CNN's assertion that other American officials familiar with the agreement verified the contents of the purported 14-point deal. 

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CNN says it received the copy from a U.S. official and "verified" it with a U.S. diplomat and others who reportedly saw the agreement at the G7 summit, though those claims remain unconfirmed by the administration itself.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has already publicly cast doubt on the text's authenticity.

"The supposed text of the MOU that was obtained by CNN does not reflect the language of the actual MOU," Cheung wrote on X.

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Here's what we actually know about the deal so far, based on what the administration has confirmed: it ends the conflict immediately and establishes a permanent ceasefire, restores shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and launches a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement. Vice President Vance also confirmed financial incentives, including a $300 billion reconstruction fund paid by the Gulf States and removal of sanctions, contingent on Iran abandoning its nuclear pursuits and committing to allow nuclear inspections. 

Further details and other points reported by CNN remain unconfirmed by the Trump administration.

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Vice President JD Vance said the official text of the deal will be released by Friday at the latest. President Trump has also repeatedly expressed frustration with the reports circulating about the Memorandum of Understanding, as many of them have simply echoed Iranian regime propaganda.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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