Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Rips Into Graham Platner's Disgusting Comments on Wounded Veteran

Robert O'Neill, the Navy SEAL credited with firing the shots who killed Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks, ripped into Graham Platner, the Democrat Senate candidate in Maine, for his disgusting comments about a wounded veteran that resurfaced from a now‑deleted Reddit account.

Advertisement

He slammed Platner for having served in the military as a Marine while still demonstrating a flippant attitude toward the brotherhood among service members, which many consider to be one of the greatest attributes of the U.S. military.

🚨 UPDATE: The NAVY SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden just EVISCERATED Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner for disgustingly saying an American troop should've been KILLED by the Taliban



DEFEAT THIS TRASH, MAINE!



"Every single time you fight is for the man next to… pic.twitter.com/ZerhkDnz9C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

"I don't understand, if you swear an oath to the country, it doesn't even matter what the politics are. Every single time you fight, it's for the man next to you. It's for the person next to you," O'Neill said. "That's why we do the gunfight politics throughout the window, and just to wish ill on someone like that under fire is just, you know, like I said, it's the opposite of everything I've ever been raised to believe.

This comes after it was revealed just days ago that Platner made a series of horrific comments about a wounded veteran from a now-deleted Reddit account.

"Dumb motherf**ker didn't deserve to live," he said. "At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) has been exposed for saying an American veteran should've been KILLED by the Taliban — Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries REFUSED to condemn it



Susan Collins (R) needs to defeat this trash!



PLATNER: "Dumb motherf- didn't… pic.twitter.com/F5JCKXENRM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.