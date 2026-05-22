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Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Rips Into Graham Platner's Disgusting Comments on Wounded Veteran

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 22, 2026 3:30 PM
Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Rips Into Graham Platner's Disgusting Comments on Wounded Veteran
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Robert O'Neill, the Navy SEAL credited with firing the shots who killed Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks, ripped into Graham Platner, the Democrat Senate candidate in Maine, for his disgusting comments about a wounded veteran that resurfaced from a now‑deleted Reddit account. 

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He slammed Platner for having served in the military as a Marine while still demonstrating a flippant attitude toward the brotherhood among service members, which many consider to be one of the greatest attributes of the U.S. military.

"I don't understand, if you swear an oath to the country, it doesn't even matter what the politics are. Every single time you fight, it's for the man next to you. It's for the person next to you," O'Neill said. "That's why we do the gunfight politics throughout the window, and just to wish ill on someone like that under fire is just, you know, like I said, it's the opposite of everything I've ever been raised to believe.

This comes after it was revealed just days ago that Platner made a series of horrific comments about a wounded veteran from a now-deleted Reddit account.

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2026 ELECTIONS MAINE MILITARY TERRORISM GRAHAM PLATNER

"Dumb motherf**ker didn't deserve to live," he said. "At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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