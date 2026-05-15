Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on Trump’s ‘51st State’ Remark

Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight
Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State...
We All Know Why This House Dem Isn't Running for Re-Election
We All Know Why This House Dem Isn't Running for Re-Election
Dexter Taylor Shows Why New York's Anti-Gunners Can't Be Taken Seriously
Dexter Taylor Shows Why New York's Anti-Gunners Can't Be Taken Seriously
Trump Just Clowned 'Vegan' James Talarico Into Oblivion With These Remarks
Trump Just Clowned 'Vegan' James Talarico Into Oblivion With These Remarks
VIP
In the UK, Offensive Words Are Now an Offense Punishable by Death
In the UK, Offensive Words Are Now an Offense Punishable by Death
Wait Until California Taxpayers Hear About yet Another Newsom Spending Debacle
Wait Until California Taxpayers Hear About yet Another Newsom Spending Debacle
Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect
Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect
The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants
The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants
The Massachusetts Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Light Sentence Knew He Was Dangerous
The Massachusetts Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Light Sentence Knew He Was...
As Gavin Newsom Touts CA's Education Spending, Spot What He Doesn't Brag About
As Gavin Newsom Touts CA's Education Spending, Spot What He Doesn't Brag About
The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent the Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC
The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent the Iran and the Strait of...
The CIA Lands in Havana: Trump Sends a Direct Message to the Cuban Regime
The CIA Lands in Havana: Trump Sends a Direct Message to the Cuban...
Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United States
Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United...
Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to China
Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to...
Tipsheet

Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on Trump’s ‘51st State’ Remark

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 15, 2026 3:30 PM
Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on Trump’s ‘51st State’ Remark
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado stood firm as CNN’s Eric Burnett pressed her to criticize President Trump’s joking social media post suggesting Venezuela could become the 51st state. Machado, rather than play CNN's game, spoke about the promising future of her country as an ally of the United States, the shared Western values, and the hope she holds for Venezuela once the last remnants of the Maduro regime are gone.

Advertisement

“But Trump keeps talking about Venezuela as the 51st state. I just mentioned that social media post, that he put up with the 51st state and the map of Venezuela. He also talked about this in detail earlier this week to a Fox News reporter, who was really a bit taken aback by it. How do you even respond to that?”

“Well, I know President Trump really likes Venezuela, and for good reasons," Machado replied. "It is a beautiful country, but most of all, wonderful people. But I’m sure he’s going to love it even better when we have a country that is free, prosperous, and democratic, and turns into the strongest ally in the Americas, because we’re located in the heart of the Americas. And look, Aaron, from every perspective, for the American people and for the Venezuelan people, a transition to democracy is a win-win solution.”

“But when Trump said to the Fox News reporter, quote, ‘I’m very serious about this, so you can talk about this. I’m serious about beginning a process to make Venezuela the 51st state,' Burnett pressed. "You do not take him seriously?”

“Well, I think he’s sending a message to many people and, certainly, to the regime," Machado said. "I mean, we, the Venezuelan people, value, appreciate, and share the values of the American people. We are decisive to be a strong ally. And I think, in terms of legacy, imagine what this will mean for the U.S. government and for your country, Aaron. For the first time, once we move towards democracy and Venezuela is free, Cuba will follow, Nicaragua will follow. We will have, for the first time in the history of this continent, the Americas free of communism and dictatorship.”

Recommended

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CNN COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS VENEZUELA

This comes as the Trump administration has toyed with making Venezuela the 51st state to the outrage of the left.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Trump Just Clowned 'Vegan' James Talarico Into Oblivion With These Remarks Jeff Charles
Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight Matt Vespa
Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United States Dmitri Bolt
The UAE Has a Plan to Circumvent the Iran and the Strait of Hormuz Now That It's Left OPEC Dmitri Bolt
Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to China Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Advertisement