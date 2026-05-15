Venezuela Opposition Leader Refuses to Take the Bait As CNN Presses Her on Trump’s ‘51st State’ Remark

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado stood firm as CNN’s Eric Burnett pressed her to criticize President Trump’s joking social media post suggesting Venezuela could become the 51st state. Machado, rather than play CNN's game, spoke about the promising future of her country as an ally of the United States, the shared Western values, and the hope she holds for Venezuela once the last remnants of the Maduro regime are gone.

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CNN’s Erin Burnett tried — AND FAILED — twice to get Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado to trash President Trump over his comments about making Venezuela the 51st state.



Machado shut down both attempts with ease and Burnett quickly ended the interview when she… pic.twitter.com/lIY9fPjSUU — Overton (@overton_news) May 15, 2026

“But Trump keeps talking about Venezuela as the 51st state. I just mentioned that social media post, that he put up with the 51st state and the map of Venezuela. He also talked about this in detail earlier this week to a Fox News reporter, who was really a bit taken aback by it. How do you even respond to that?”

“Well, I know President Trump really likes Venezuela, and for good reasons," Machado replied. "It is a beautiful country, but most of all, wonderful people. But I’m sure he’s going to love it even better when we have a country that is free, prosperous, and democratic, and turns into the strongest ally in the Americas, because we’re located in the heart of the Americas. And look, Aaron, from every perspective, for the American people and for the Venezuelan people, a transition to democracy is a win-win solution.”

“But when Trump said to the Fox News reporter, quote, ‘I’m very serious about this, so you can talk about this. I’m serious about beginning a process to make Venezuela the 51st state,' Burnett pressed. "You do not take him seriously?”

“Well, I think he’s sending a message to many people and, certainly, to the regime," Machado said. "I mean, we, the Venezuelan people, value, appreciate, and share the values of the American people. We are decisive to be a strong ally. And I think, in terms of legacy, imagine what this will mean for the U.S. government and for your country, Aaron. For the first time, once we move towards democracy and Venezuela is free, Cuba will follow, Nicaragua will follow. We will have, for the first time in the history of this continent, the Americas free of communism and dictatorship.”

By the way, after Cuba, Nicaragua is next.



Those evil marxists have gone as far as prohibiting Easter and any Catholic celebrations. They have even censored homilies by priests.



And Nicaragua is much... much easier to deal with than Cuba or Venezuela. Much smaller and weaker. https://t.co/HCosDHzxEW — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) April 19, 2026

This comes as the Trump administration has toyed with making Venezuela the 51st state to the outrage of the left.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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