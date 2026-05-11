Jonathan Turley Responds to the Democrats Insane Plan to Punish the Virginia Supreme Court

Jonathan Turley, a legal expert and law professor at George Washington University, responded to a secret phone call held by top Democrats after the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a heavily gerrymandered congressional map that had transformed the competitive purple state into one dominated by Democratic representatives.

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During the call, Democrats reportedly discussed possible responses to the court’s decision, including removing members of the court, lowering the judicial retirement age, or outright nullifying the ruling, moves critics argue would represent a blatant disregard for both the court’s authority and the rule of law.

Turley said the call is just indicative of a party that holds no American institution or political value sacred.

🚨 JUST IN: Legal expert Jonathan Turley GOES OFF on Democrats for considering *firing* the entire Virginia Supreme Court to reinstate the 10D-1R gerrymander map



"They will pack SCOTUS AS WELL if they take power!"



"Hakeem Jeffries is very unpopular...but hopes to be the next… pic.twitter.com/XsmAp6Ld58 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

"Well, you know, I wrote about this, not because I think that it's likely to succeed, but this sack-and-pack proposal really captures this age of rage. It captures the fact that now many on the left are saying that we will win by any means necessary," Turley said. "And this is a very important issue for Hakeem Jeffries. He's very unpopular with most people in the country, but he hopes to be the next Speaker of the United States. But in order to do that, he's got to engineer a majority. He's got to get Democrats there in the House to vote for him. He's watching that evaporate across the country."

"So these radical ideas are nothing new, but I think the public needs to understand that many of these same voices have been saying publicly that they will pack the Supreme Court as well," he added. "As soon as they take power, many Democratic pundits and politicians have said that they want to pack the Supreme Court to create an instant liberal majority. It's the same mindset of by any means necessary. No institution, no value is truly sacred."

This comes after reports revealed that leading Democrats held a private and reportedly heated phone call discussing ways to circumvent the Virginia Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s gerrymandered maps.

🚨 WOW! Top Democrats held a private, ANGER-ridden call on Saturday panicking to figure out how to gerrymander Virginia after the 10D-1R map was tossed out



One plan: FIRE THE SUPREME COURT, lower the retirement age



Another plan: NULLIFY the redistricting rules!



"They spoke… pic.twitter.com/5nJwHeiF4U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

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