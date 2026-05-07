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Katie Porter Doubles Down on Providing Taxpayer Funded Healthcare for Illegal Aliens

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 07, 2026 4:00 PM
Katie Porter Doubles Down on Providing Taxpayer Funded Healthcare for Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Democrat Katie Porter has doubled down on her vow to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens.

On Tuesday, during the third California gubernatorial debate, Porter proudly told the state that she would have no problem providing illegal aliens with state-subsidized healthcare benefits if elected governor, and argued that it was the answer that Californians "deserved."

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When Fox News highlighted the remarks on X, Porter reposted it, writing, “I’m Katie Porter and I approve this message.”

It remains unclear why Democrats believe that pledging expanded benefits for non-citizens, while many Americans continue to struggle, is an acceptable policy position, or one that will resonate with voters.

This comes as Porter has begun to fall behind in California’s gubernatorial race, after once leading the field. Democrats Xavier Becerra, the former state attorney general and former HHS secretary, as well as progressive billionaire Tom Steyer, have now surpassed her among the state’s heavily Democratic electorate. 

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However, Becerra is currently tied with Republican Steve Hilton at the top of the race, fueling hopes among some Republicans that Hilton could advance to the general election in what would mark a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. 

The primary is scheduled for June 2, with the top two candidates, regardless of party, advancing to the general election.

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The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
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