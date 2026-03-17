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Trump Admin Orders Oil Drilling Operations to Resume Off the Santa Barbara Coast

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 17, 2026 5:00 PM
Trump Admin Orders Oil Drilling Operations to Resume Off the Santa Barbara Coast
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Oil drilling operations off the California coast are expected to resume after President Trump signed an executive order Friday to restart production near Santa Barbara and reopen a key pipeline. The move aims to boost domestic supply and reduce reliance on foreign oil as the ongoing conflict with Iran drives up oil and gas prices and disrupts passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Officials for Sable Offshore Corp. a "Houston-based independent upstream company focused on responsibly developing the prolific Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California," notified local fire officials of their intent to begin drilling within 24 hours.

“This coordination allows the department to maintain readiness for potential emergency response, including resource staging, personnel alerting, and collaboration with other agencies, in the event of any incident such as a leak, spill, or fire,” Fire Chief Garrett Huff said in a statement. “The department’s role remains focused on first-response emergency services for incidents within Santa Barbara County.”

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CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP ENERGY GAVIN NEWSOM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The president’s executive order also reopened a key pipeline that had been closed for over a decade, which will not only support U.S. energy independence but could help lower gas prices in the state, which currently stand at about $5.52 a gallon.

Democratic leaders in the state blasted the move, and said they are exploring legal avenues to halt the drilling operations.

"We think that Trump's actions are another and the latest brazen abuse of power," state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "He's attempting to seize exclusive federal control over two of California's onshore pipelines, intrastate pipelines, and we're not going to stand by as this administration continues its unlawful all-out assault on California and on our coastlines. And we are considering all of our legal options, and we are prepared to act quickly to stop the inappropriate conduct of this Trump administration."

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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