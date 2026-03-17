Trump Admin Orders Oil Drilling Operations to Resume Off the Santa Barbara Coast

Oil drilling operations off the California coast are expected to resume after President Trump signed an executive order Friday to restart production near Santa Barbara and reopen a key pipeline. The move aims to boost domestic supply and reduce reliance on foreign oil as the ongoing conflict with Iran drives up oil and gas prices and disrupts passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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🚨 BREAKING: Oil is now flowing for the first time in over a DECADE through a California pipeline because of President Trump's order



The move will "reduce reliance on foreign oil" 🇺🇸



Gov. Gavin Newsom is MELTING DOWN because he loves high gas prices. Keep drilling 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RuKCwWJsjJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

🇺🇸 #BREAKING Oil is officially flowing through the Santa Barbara pipeline in California for the first time in over a decade.



Following the administration's order to resume offshore production, the U.S. is aggressively unlocking dormant domestic energy capacity.



As global… pic.twitter.com/yoyub0gTdT — Prime (@nucleusprime) March 17, 2026

Officials for Sable Offshore Corp. a "Houston-based independent upstream company focused on responsibly developing the prolific Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California," notified local fire officials of their intent to begin drilling within 24 hours.

“This coordination allows the department to maintain readiness for potential emergency response, including resource staging, personnel alerting, and collaboration with other agencies, in the event of any incident such as a leak, spill, or fire,” Fire Chief Garrett Huff said in a statement. “The department’s role remains focused on first-response emergency services for incidents within Santa Barbara County.”

The president’s executive order also reopened a key pipeline that had been closed for over a decade, which will not only support U.S. energy independence but could help lower gas prices in the state, which currently stand at about $5.52 a gallon.

Oil production off the coast of California will resume after Trump's order - gasoline prices may dropshorter:



Trump signed an executive order to resume offshore oil production near Santa Barbara, California, aiming to help lower gasoline prices. Sable Offshore plans to restart… pic.twitter.com/GFvvka3gGE — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) March 15, 2026

Democratic leaders in the state blasted the move, and said they are exploring legal avenues to halt the drilling operations.

"We think that Trump's actions are another and the latest brazen abuse of power," state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "He's attempting to seize exclusive federal control over two of California's onshore pipelines, intrastate pipelines, and we're not going to stand by as this administration continues its unlawful all-out assault on California and on our coastlines. And we are considering all of our legal options, and we are prepared to act quickly to stop the inappropriate conduct of this Trump administration."

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California Attorney General @AGRobBonta @RobBonta issued this warning to President Donald Trump after the Trump administration ordered renewed offshore oil drilling off California’s coast: “We are prepared to act," said Bonta.



“This administration continues its unlawful all-out… pic.twitter.com/ZyvhljBqs0 — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 17, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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