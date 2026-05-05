Iran Launches Another Strike Against the United Arab Emirates

For the second day in a row, Iran has launched a series of strikes against the United Arab Emirates, as the regime has targeted the country's oil facilities.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Iran just escalated in the Persian Gulf, launching ballistic missiles and drones at the UAE, slamming a key oil facility.



UAE Defense Ministry confirms their air defenses successfully intercepted the ballistic missiles.



Iran is DENYING it was them.



Trey Yingst… pic.twitter.com/lb6eIhTrDX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 5, 2026

SECOND DAY IN A ROW: Iranian regime ramps up missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates.



They are openly testing the limits of the ceasefire after the UAE left OPEC.



FOX: “This is the second day in a row that Iran has fired missiles and drones at the UAE.”



“UAE,… pic.twitter.com/dNIu2guqie — Overton (@overton_news) May 5, 2026

Oddly enough, the wave of attacks has reportedly drawn criticism from Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has appeared to act independently, steering the conflict in its own direction. Many analysts have pointed to a growing divide between Iran’s political leadership and the hardline commanders of the IRGC as a key obstacle in negotiations. While political figures may be more open to compromise, the IRGC appears to favor continued escalation.

🚨🇮🇷 Iran's president called the IRGC's UAE strikes "completely irresponsible" and "madness"...



Per Iran International, President Masoud Pezeshkian is reportedly furious that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched the missile and drone strikes on the UAE without the… https://t.co/r37OVva5Dx pic.twitter.com/6BEuL7bLyu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 5, 2026

This comes after the UAE announced yesterday that its missile defense system was activated as Iran launched four missiles at the country. Three were intercepted, while one fell into the sea. In a separate incident, Iran also launched two suicide drones toward the UAE.

Following the attacks, a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, currently the UAE’s only remaining oil export outlet, built primarily to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. It remains unclear whether the fire was caused by the Iranian strikes.

BREAKING: Fire has erupted at the UAE's Fujairah petroleum industrial site following an Iranian drone attack.



This contradicts the UAE Defense Ministry's earlier claim that all four Iranian missiles were intercepted, with only one falling into the sea. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) May 4, 2026

Advertisement

BREAKING: The Fujairah port is burning after multiple Iranian strikes hit the only remaining UAE oil export outlet and endpoint of the pipeline UAE built to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/ooe3JBVWRd — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) May 4, 2026

This comes as the United States is reportedly nearing a resumption of major combat operations following Iranian attacks on both the UAE and U.S. ships in the region.

🚨 JUST NOW: The United States is closer to resuming "MAJOR COMBAT OPERATIONS" against Iran after the regime fired on US ships and attacked the UAE, per Fox



"They'll be blown off the face of the earth!" if they attack US ships carrying out Project Freedom — President Trump



Iran… pic.twitter.com/9ZK8r2dqgD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.