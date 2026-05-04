Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Meet With the Pope This Week Amid Feud With President Trump

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet with Pope Leo and Italian officials on Thursday, as the pontiff has become a startling vocal critic of the Trump administration's policies in recent months. The meeting will be the first between U.S. officials and the Vatican in around a year.

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🚨 JUST IN: The greatest Sec. of State Marco Rubio will meet with POPE LEO on Thursday in Italy — Reuters



This would be the first known in-person encounter between Leo and a US cabinet official in almost a year



Marco will represent us with pride and CLASS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wOzvP4XeYY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026

🇺🇸🇻🇦 Marco Rubio is heading to the Vatican Thursday to meet Pope Leo, the first face-to-face between the pontiff and a Trump admin official in about a year.



Friday marks a year since Pope Leo became pontiff, and recently he's become one of the loudest voices against U.S. policy.… https://t.co/LyDn6zBIoH pic.twitter.com/Nmzl7EXZdu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 3, 2026

This comes as President Trump and the Pope got into a social media battle in the last month, primarily over American foreign policy in Iran. It began when the Pope wrote in a statement on X that "God does not bless any conflict," which received heavy backlash online.

God doesn't bless any conflict?



Let me check this with Pharaoh's Army real quick…oh wait…how about the Canaanites…oh dang…Amelikites? Oops…Assyrians…crap… pic.twitter.com/tU6wgktEkM — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 10, 2026

The president responded in a post on Truth Social, writing that Pope Leo is “WEAK on crime and terrible for foreign policy,” and accusing him of “catering to the radical left.”

🚨 BOOM! President Trump fires back at Pope Leo.



In a blistering Truth Social post, Trump calls out the Pope for being weak on crime, weak on foreign policy, and soft on Iran getting nuclear weapons.



He praises Pope Leo’s brother Louis for being “all MAGA” and says Leo should… pic.twitter.com/kwxEEB91Nq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 13, 2026

Pope Leo was also critical of the ICE raids across the United States over the last year.

Pope Leo XIV has posted on X about migrants at least 14 times since becoming Pope.



No mention of the 10,000s of Americans MURDERED by drunk driving illegals.



No mention from him of people RAPED by illegals.



Just victimization of migration that destroys western civilization. pic.twitter.com/OBC2rTPrx6 — Matthew Perdie (@PerdieXAmerica) May 2, 2026

It remains unclear what Secretary Rubio and the Pope will discuss, though the hostilities are expected to be addressed.

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