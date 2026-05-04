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Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Meet With the Pope This Week Amid Feud With President Trump

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 04, 2026 2:45 PM
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Meet With the Pope This Week Amid Feud With President Trump
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet with Pope Leo and Italian officials on Thursday, as the pontiff has become a startling vocal critic of the Trump administration's policies in recent months. The meeting will be the first between U.S. officials and the Vatican in around a year.

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This comes as President Trump and the Pope got into a social media battle in the last month, primarily over American foreign policy in Iran. It began when the Pope wrote in a statement on X that "God does not bless any conflict," which received heavy backlash online.

The president responded in a post on Truth Social, writing that Pope Leo is “WEAK on crime and terrible for foreign policy,” and accusing him of “catering to the radical left.”

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Pope Leo was also critical of the ICE raids across the United States over the last year.

It remains unclear what Secretary Rubio and the Pope will discuss, though the hostilities are expected to be addressed.

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