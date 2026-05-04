School Hired Registered Sex Offender, Then He Assaulted a 10-Year-Old Girl

A family has filed a lawsuit after a Phoenix elementary school employee sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.
This occurred after the school hired the employee even though he was a registered sex offender. From ABC15:
A newly filed 13-page notice of claim reveals how a registered sex offender allegedly bypassed security protocols at a Phoenix elementary school and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.
The attorney for the family sent a notice of claim to Orangewood Elementary School and the Washington Elementary School District earlier this month.
The attack happened in November 2025, when a convicted sex offender made his way onto the school campus during school hours and sexually assaulted the child.
Abel Gblah, 25, was arrested following the attack at his home.
The legal notice stated that Gblah entered the school from the front office, but how he got past staff is unclear.
“The exact time of entry is unknown at this time pending disclosure from Orangewood, but Mr. Gblah is seen in the hallway as early as 11:40 a.m.,” the victim’s attorney wrote.
After entering the hallway, a staff member encountered Gblah, and questioned if he was a “new employee.”
Gblah allegedly indicated he was part of the janitorial or maintenance staff.
The 10-year-old victim was headed to the nurse's office when Gblah redirected her at 11:46 a.m. to an unlocked music room.
At 11:50 a.m., the student was able to fight off Gblah and escape the classroom.
Between 11:50 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., Gblah allegedly leaves the classroom and the school on foot.
The notice of claim states that Orangewood was not placed on lockdown until at least 25 minutes after Gblah was off campus.
A 25 year old registered Level 2 sex offender named Abel Kai Gblah entered a Phoenix Elementary School and sexually assaulted a 10 year old girl— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 26, 2025
He had 2 child sex crimes convictions and violated probation at least 4 times
Democrats kept letting him go
‘He had violated… pic.twitter.com/YWTzf3ipOm
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The Phoenix Police Department issued a press release noting that the officers were called to the school around 12:20 p.m. “When officers arrived, they learned an unauthorized man had made it onto school grounds and lured a grade-school aged girl into a classroom where he sexually assaulted her,” the press release explained. “At some point, the student was able to push the man away. He then ran from the scene before officers arrived.”
Convicted child predator Abel Kai Gblah, 25, allegedly entered a Phoenix elementary school and sexually assaulted a student pic.twitter.com/onDIrTNCNs— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 21, 2025
Officers found the suspect near the school and he was booked on multiple charges.
Court records show that Gblah is legally residing in the U.S. as permanent resident. He was first sentenced to probation in a federal case in which he was accused of transporting illegal immigrants.
He was previously accused of raping a 16-year-old autistic girl who also suffered from cerebral palsy. He was sentenced to lifetime probation.
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