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Tipsheet

The 75-Day Partial Government Shutdown Is Over As House Passes DHS Funding Bill

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 30, 2026 3:15 PM
The 75-Day Partial Government Shutdown Is Over As House Passes DHS Funding Bill
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The 75-day partial government shutdown centered on funding for the Department of Homeland Security is finally over as the House passed a funding bill Thursday covering the entire department, but excluding funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

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"Now I just want to say that sometimes the process around here is cumbersome, that's the way this works, but in spite of our razor-thin, historically small majority, House Republicans continue to deliver for the American people," Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told reporters after the bill was passed. "We will continue to do that for the remainder of the year, and that is a large reason why we are going to win the midterms, so that the grown-ups can stay in charge here."

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BORDER PATROL DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

He added that "The sad and actually shocking truth is, there's not a Democrat in the House or the Senate that believes border security and immigration enforcement should exist at all. By word and deed, Democrats have made clear their desire to defund both of those critical functions of our government."

Funding for both ICE and CBP is expected to be taken up in a separate bill.

However, other critical DHS agencies are expected to receive their funding, including the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA, Secret Service, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

"After 76 days, the longest government shutdown in history is over," DHs Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote in a statement. "DHS is back open, @ICEgov and @CBP will be funded through reconciliation (with NO Democrat votes) so liberals can’t play games with federal law enforcement funding."

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"To be clear, this Democrat shutdown NEVER should have happened," he added. "To our great, patriotic employees who have continued to protect the homeland every single day without a guaranteed paycheck—thank you. President Trump and I are very grateful to be in the fight with you to Make America Safe Again."

Editor’s Note: Democrats continue to put our nation's national security at risk simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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