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Sen. Ron Johnson Releases Report That Shows Biden Health Officials Ignored COVID Vaccine Risks

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 29, 2026 3:45 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson Releases Report That Shows Biden Health Officials Ignored COVID Vaccine Risks
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconisn released a report on Wednesday that showed that Biden-era officiasl fromt eh Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) purposely ignored and covered up COVID-19 injection injuries.

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"Today, I released a report showing that Biden health officials knew that safety signals for COVID-19 injection injuries were being hidden by their VAERS analytic algorithm," Sen. Johnson said in a statement. "They were shown an updated algorithm that signaled serious adverse events, but they refused to use it. Their cover-up jeopardized the health of millions of Americans."

"Documents produced by the Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) to thePermanent Subcommittee on Investigations (“PSI” or “the Subcommittee”) show that beginningin early 2021, Dr. Ana Szarfman, who at the time was a senior medical officer and safety datamining developer at the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), used an updated data analysistechnique that identified dozens of statistically significant safety signals for adverse eventsassociated with the COVID-19 vaccines," Sen. Johnson's report read. "She immediately shared her findings with other FDA officials, including officials responsible for COVID-19 vaccine safety surveillance, but they largely ignored her and eventually told her to stop her data analyses."

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Dr. Szarfman shared similar findings with other senior officials at the FDA in this instance and at least three other times in April 2021, May 2021, and July 2021 when her and Dr. DuMouchel’s analyses yielded even more statistically significant safety signals with higher values for adverse events, including acute myocardial infarction associated with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech (“Pfizer”) COVID-19 vaccines, non-site specific embolism and thrombosis associated with the Janssen (“Johnson & Johnson”) and Pfizer vaccines, dementia associated with the Pfizer vaccine, and “Death and sudden death” associated with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

"However, rather than warn the public or hold distribution of the vaccines for further investigation, records appear to indicate that Biden health officials ignored the statistically significant safety signals uncovered through the new methodology and were more concerned about Dr. Szarfman’s efforts rather than her troubling findings," the report added.

This comes as the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations holds a hearing on Wednesday titled, “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye to COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals,” in an effort to examine the claim.

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