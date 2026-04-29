The Florida House Advances the State's New Congressional Map

The Florida House advanced the state’s new congressional map, passing it by a vote of 83-28.

on Wednesday as the nationwide redistricting battle continues. The proposal now moves to the State Senate, where Republicans, who hold a two-thirds majority, are widely expected to approve it as well.

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The map, initially proposed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, would give the state four additional Republican-leaning seats. If enacted, Florida would be represented by 24 Republicans and just four Democrats in Congress.

🚨 THE FLORIDA HOUSE JUST PASSED THE STATE’S NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP



Thank you @Daniel_PerezFL and @jenna_persons for your leadership!



Only ONE sad Democrat protesting.



Now lunch — and onto the Senate! pic.twitter.com/mJd3KRekUp — Matt Sharpsteen (@mattsharpsteen) April 29, 2026

Breaking: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveils new congressional map Per Fox



Current Map:

🔴 Republicans: 20

🔵 Democrats: 8



New Map:

🔴 Republicans: 24 (+4)

🔵 Democrats: 4 (-4) pic.twitter.com/FlUADVjKwT — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 27, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Florida State House just PASSED Gov. Ron DeSantis’ drawn 2026 Congressional map, 83-28



Republicans stand to gain up to +4 NEW SEATS



LFG! It now heads to the SENATE for final passage.



Democrats are FURIOUS: "So this is how Liberty dies." 🤣



Florida is RED,… pic.twitter.com/kKdBstPYg0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

This comes just over a week after Virginia passed its own new map, which transformed a purple state split evenly with six blue Congressional seats and five red seats into a state with 10 Democratic representatives and only one Republican. The map was challenged in court and temporarily blocked from being enacted. It is unclear if, in Florida, the new map will face the same fate.

New Virginia Redistricted Congressional Map



Old Map:

🔵 Democrats: 6

🔴 Republicans: 5



New Map:

🔵 Democrats: 10 (+4)

🔴 Republicans: 1 (-4) pic.twitter.com/EGyNVwCTrl — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 22, 2026

The Virginia Supreme Court has OFFICIALLY DENIED Democrats’ move to reinstate the 10D-1R Congressional map — refusing to pause the lower court order, which BLOCKS certification



GREAT! A legal win!



This means the map stays blocked while legal challenges play out.



Do the right… pic.twitter.com/8jmMaDFoGC — Roy Rogue (@rogue185263) April 29, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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