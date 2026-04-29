The Florida House Advances the State's New Congressional Map

The Florida House advanced the state’s new congressional map, passing it by a vote of 83-28.
on Wednesday as the nationwide redistricting battle continues. The proposal now moves to the State Senate, where Republicans, who hold a two-thirds majority, are widely expected to approve it as well.
The map, initially proposed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, would give the state four additional Republican-leaning seats. If enacted, Florida would be represented by 24 Republicans and just four Democrats in Congress.
🚨 THE FLORIDA HOUSE JUST PASSED THE STATE’S NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP— Matt Sharpsteen (@mattsharpsteen) April 29, 2026
Thank you @Daniel_PerezFL and @jenna_persons for your leadership!
Only ONE sad Democrat protesting.
Now lunch — and onto the Senate! pic.twitter.com/mJd3KRekUp
Breaking: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveils new congressional map Per Fox— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 27, 2026
Current Map:
🔴 Republicans: 20
🔵 Democrats: 8
New Map:
🔴 Republicans: 24 (+4)
🔵 Democrats: 4 (-4) pic.twitter.com/FlUADVjKwT
🚨 BREAKING: The Florida State House just PASSED Gov. Ron DeSantis’ drawn 2026 Congressional map, 83-28— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026
Republicans stand to gain up to +4 NEW SEATS
LFG! It now heads to the SENATE for final passage.
Democrats are FURIOUS: "So this is how Liberty dies." 🤣
Florida is RED,… pic.twitter.com/kKdBstPYg0
This comes just over a week after Virginia passed its own new map, which transformed a purple state split evenly with six blue Congressional seats and five red seats into a state with 10 Democratic representatives and only one Republican. The map was challenged in court and temporarily blocked from being enacted. It is unclear if, in Florida, the new map will face the same fate.
Recommended
New Virginia Redistricted Congressional Map— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 22, 2026
Old Map:
🔵 Democrats: 6
🔴 Republicans: 5
New Map:
🔵 Democrats: 10 (+4)
🔴 Republicans: 1 (-4) pic.twitter.com/EGyNVwCTrl
The Virginia Supreme Court has OFFICIALLY DENIED Democrats’ move to reinstate the 10D-1R Congressional map — refusing to pause the lower court order, which BLOCKS certification— Roy Rogue (@rogue185263) April 29, 2026
GREAT! A legal win!
This means the map stays blocked while legal challenges play out.
Do the right… pic.twitter.com/8jmMaDFoGC
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