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Tipsheet

The Florida House Advances the State's New Congressional Map

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 29, 2026 12:45 PM
The Florida House Advances the State's New Congressional Map
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Florida House advanced the state’s new congressional map, passing it by a vote of 83-28.
on Wednesday as the nationwide redistricting battle continues. The proposal now moves to the State Senate, where Republicans, who hold a two-thirds majority, are widely expected to approve it as well. 

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The map, initially proposed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, would give the state four additional Republican-leaning seats. If enacted, Florida would be represented by 24 Republicans and just four Democrats in Congress.

This comes just over a week after Virginia passed its own new map, which transformed a purple state split evenly with six blue Congressional seats and five red seats into a state with 10 Democratic representatives and only one Republican. The map was challenged in court and temporarily blocked from being enacted. It is unclear if, in Florida, the new map will face the same fate.

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