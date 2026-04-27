Here's Why JD Vance Was Escorted Out of the WHCA Dinner Before President Trump

Rumors swirled over the weekend after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, when a man allegedly attempted to breach security and assassinate top Trump administration officials.

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One stemmed from a series of videos showing Vice President JD Vance being evacuated from the dinner before President Trump, fueling speculation about why the Secret Service would prioritize Vance over the president. However, security experts said that what many saw is not as straightforward as it appears.

🇺🇸 VP Vance was evacuated from stage before Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.



The Secret Service agent's face says it allpic.twitter.com/RR61IAVlSV https://t.co/V9L1AAk2xF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 26, 2026

“I understand things may look a certain way, but please know protective teams are in real-time radio communication and there is a methodical process for the safe relocation of protectees,” Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications at the United States Secret Service, said. “At every protective site, the Secret Service deploys a sophisticated, layered security framework. These measures are rigorously calibrated during the advance process and were critical in mitigating the threat and preventing significant harm.”

According to security experts, what eyewitnesses saw was the Secret Service carefully attempting to separate top administration officials so that a single attack could not take out multiple targets. They also note that those extra seconds to secure the president were critical, allowing agents to “assess the threat and establish control before moving him," as it was unclear at the time the extent of the attack.

“It typically means he was in a position to be safely and quickly extracted, while the president’s detail needed a few critical seconds to shield, assess the threat, and establish control before moving him,” Mark Herrera, president and chief security strategist at Texas-based security and leadership training firm Global Awareness Professionals (GAP), said of Vice President Vance. “In executive protection, the objective is to avoid a single point of failure—separating protectees ensures that one threat cannot impact both at the same time.”

Herrera noted that an agent rushing to position himself in front of Trump illustrated how the Secret Service’s response unfolded in sequence: "shield first, assess the threat, establish control, then move. Agents are trained to instinctively place themselves between the protectee and any potential danger while simultaneously identifying what’s unfolding and determining the safest course of action."

Do you think Secret Service shielded President Trump fast enough? pic.twitter.com/HR3Vvy4iiL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 27, 2026

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: This is the moment secret service leaped on Trump, and shielded him from harm. pic.twitter.com/4UGd6s1l2a — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 26, 2026

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"What may look like a spontaneous reaction is actually coordinated, practiced movement designed to reduce risk in seconds," Herrera added.

Videos show that Vice President Vance was quickly escorted from his seat to one side of the stage, while President Trump was moved in the opposite direction a moment later. The timing difference appears at least partly due to positioning: Trump was seated at the center of the stage, while Vance was closer to the edge, which may have allowed his security team to extract him more rapidly.

The footage also highlights differences in security presence: Vance is seen being escorted by only a few agents, while Trump does not move until more than half a dozen agents, along with multiple officers armed with rifles, are in position to escort him.

This comes as the incident marked the fourth assassination attempt on President Trump since 2024.

The suspect, Cole Allen, allegedly traveled from California to carry out the attempted assassination, and in his manifesto, criticized what he described as lax security at the hotel where the dinner was being held.

What we know about the accused WHCA dinner shooter — Cole Allen



- 31-year-old computer scientist from Torrance, California

- Built shooter video games

- Elite academic track: enrolled at Caltech in 2013, graduated in 2017 with a mechanical engineering degree

- Named “Teacher of… — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2026

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NEW: The manifesto for alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman Cole Allen has been released.



In the manifesto, Allen mocked Secret Service for being "incompetent" and for the poor security at the hotel.



Here is the manifesto, in part, per the New York Post:



"Hello… pic.twitter.com/FoKJwX9B7Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

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