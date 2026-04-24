Pete Hegseth Warns Our Allies That the Time for Free-Riding Is Over

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth slammed our supposed allies on Friday during a press conference on the ongoing ceasefire and negotiations with Iran, announcing that "the time for free-riding is over."

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BREAKING: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calls out America's allies: "The time for free riding is over."



"America and the free world deserve allies who are capable, who are loyal, and who understand that being an ally is not a one way street."



"We barely use the Strait of Hormuz… pic.twitter.com/o2fCGDq6kP — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 24, 2026

"It's also worth saying, this should not be America's fight alone," the Secretary of War said. "We barely use the Strait of Hormuz as a country. Our energy doesn't flow through there. And we have plenty of energy. Just look at the new global Congo line headed to Texas, a beautiful picture."

Since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, oil tankers from around the world have been heading to the United States to take on American energy supplies.

🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST STUNNED THE WORLD



Suddenly, oil and gas tankers want to RUSH to the US to fill up on energy. Look at the Gulf of America!



It's almost like 47 had a plan this entire time 🔥



"Boats are sailing up, heading to OUR country, big, beautiful tankers — we're… pic.twitter.com/xRFt22LuOi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

However, while the closure may have limited direct impact on the United States, it has hit European and Gulf state allies far harder. Notably, only the Gulf states have moved to assist U.S. operations in Iran. Europe, by contrast, has largely remained on the sidelines, appearing willing to let a third-world, terrorist regime control its energy supply, a striking shift for what was once the world’s most dominant continent.

Hegseth went on:

"Europe and Asia have benefited from our protection for decades, but the time for free-riding is over," he said. "America and the free world deserve allies who are capable, who are loyal, and who understand that being an ally is not a one-way street. It's a two-way street. We are not counting on Europe, but they need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do, and might want to start doing less talking and having less fancy conferences in Europe and get in a boat."

This comes as the United Kingdom and France prepare to lead a European defensive initiative to secure the Strait of Hormuz and protect freedom of navigation. However, they do not plan to deploy until after the conflict has ended, effectively leaving the United States to carry the burden now, before stepping in later.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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