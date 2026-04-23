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Tipsheet

President Trump's Trump Card: Kharg Island

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 23, 2026 12:15 PM
President Trump's Trump Card: Kharg Island
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump is definetly not bluffing when he says the United States holds all the cards in the Iran conflict, and a key piece is about to fall into place. 

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Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export hub, handling roughly 90 percent of the country’s crude exports and a significant share of its economic lifeline. Now, due to the U.S. blockade of Iranian vessels and ports, storage on the island is nearing capacity, making it an even more valuable and vulnerable target as President Trump has largely spared the country's oil infrastructure throughout Operation Epic Fury.

"The Iranian economy could be about to crash. Treasury says in a matter of days, Kharg Island's oil storage will be full and oil wells will be forced to shut. That's when you do damage," Fox News' Jesse Watters said. "You can't just cap it, flip a switch, and pump it back out. The president says, quote, once those wells go down, sometimes they're down for good, can never operate again. The commander in chief can always escalate a couple precision strikes on Kharg Island's loading terminals and pipelines, and their whole economy craters  and can't be fixed without a deal."

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"Ninety percent of their crude comes out of there, over one and a half million barrels a day," he added.

"Another target, the Iranians also have 200 million barrels of crude sitting on tankers off the coast of China," Watters said. "It's a five-month supply, it's for emergencies. Just ripe for the picking."

In the event that the regime is unable to get its act together and properly negotiate with the United States, a new round of American strikes will likely be far more devastating.

This comes just days after President Trump extended what was originally a two-week ceasefire, citing deep divisions within the Iranian regime. Those internal conflicts have so far been the primary obstacle to a deal, as political leaders and military figures pursue different approaches to negotiations. Hardliners within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have resisted making concessions to U.S. demands, while some political officials have signaled a greater willingness to engage.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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Trump's Navy Just Sent a Brutal Message to Iran on the High Seas Jeff Charles
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