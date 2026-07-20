About the News on Page 17

We have access to a lot of news, not all of which is front and center.

When Jay Leno took over for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, he, too, gave opening monologues. I remember one where he said that he hoped that he would never die in a small plane crash. He feared that his demise would only be reported on page 17 of the newspapers. Speaking of news buried deep in the paper, did you catch the US refunding $81 billion in tariffs that the Supreme Court ruled were illegal? Wait, isn’t Donald Trump some type of king or fascist or Hitler who listens to nobody and does whatever he so pleases? So why did he listen to the court and return the money? Maybe Donald Trump—unlike Joe Biden and Barack Obama—actually plays by the rules set forth in the Constitution.

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Another story that you might not have heard involves...Israel! Israel and Volkswagen were in discussion about converting an idled factory into a production line for Iron Dome components. Unfortunately, when incoming missiles are on the menu, Israel blows through a lot of Tamir interceptors. The deal was scotched, and who was behind the sinking? Qatar. Qatar is a major owner of VW stock, and it said no, thus guaranteeing more Germans out of work. Israel, in parallel, did make arrangements to produce missiles in a joint project with India. So you tell me which countries are going down and which ones are on the rise? Qatar is an evil country, and it has spent tens to hundreds of billions of dollars in the West to normalize Islam. I see little kids in European countries visiting mosques, where they are encouraged to bow down and “pray”. Georgetown alone received over a billion from the Qataris to guarantee that our next generation of diplomats will hate Israel and paper over Islam’s allowance of violence against women. Qatar’s nefarious influence on the podcaster sphere has been implied but never proven, to the best of my knowledge. Is Tucker on the take? Candace? Megyn? Qatar’s goal is conquest, and the West’s goal is to suck up as much of their money as possible. It is a marriage made in hell.

As to Israel, I have to call one of my three timeouts for this article. There is a very sinister loop that I must address. My recent article discussed JD Vance and some of his comments on Joe Rogan's show. There were lots of comments, some in favor, others against. That’s normal. If everybody loves you, then you are probably the leader of North Korea. Anyway, there is a very dirty trick that I have seen in the comments to this and similar articles involving calumnies against Israel from Tucker, Joe Kent, and others. Somebody makes a comment on Israel that is disconnected from the word TRUTH. This author and others point out that the comment was a lie or a complete distortion of facts. Then the Tucker Fan Club member writes that it is apparently forbidden to criticize Israel. Let’s do a dry run. Tucker claimed furiously that Bibi Netanyahu forced the Iran war upon Donald Trump. The president made it clear that such was not the case, that he had strong reasons to go to war, and that “IQ” has more letters than Tucker has numbers for his IQ. I pointed out that Bibi did not force the US to go to war and that Donald Trump, for 40 years, has said that the mullahs cannot have nuclear weapons. “Oh, you are not allowed to criticize Israel. That’s it. You must be Israel First.” As I have written a dozen times, one can freely criticize Israel on anything fair and true. Israel has corrupt politicians. Its taxation is way too high. The cost of living is stratospheric. Attempts to make peace with the Palestinians have failed and led to many Israeli deaths. And much more. But do you also criticize China? Turkey? Russia? Nope. All criticisms are focused on Israel, and many of them are based on lies or unique, Israel-only rules. Israel is not allowed to fight back, and if she does—with warnings to civilians to move out of harm’s way—then it’s a genocide. If Israel provides endless tons of food to Gaza and Hamas steals most of it, then Israel is starving Gazans. Let’s keep it honest. Any fair criticism is welcome. Any lie directed to Israel will be called out, as it should be. Tucker claims that Israel is bad to Christians, and Israeli Christians say just the opposite. I had VERITAS (truth) broadcast at me for four years at Harvard, and apparently it did something to my brain.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others spoke quite forcefully last week about violence on the left and the need to finally address it. There is no question that the ones shooting at politicians or causing civil mayhem tend to be lefties. I think that there has been a serious and problematic cultural shift in the past 50 years. When the Weather Underground and its ilk blew things up back in the 1970s, both Democrats and Republicans could condemn such actions and fight the perpetrators. Chicago’s finest beat the daylights out of anti-war protesters who descended on the Democratic Convention, which was in the city in 1968. Today, the violent lefties of BLM and Antifa have very powerful and wealthy benefactors. We have seen since 2020 how certain Democratic mayors and governors saw political advantage in mayhem that could harm Donald Trump and his party. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s wife said that she opened the windows to smell the Target store being burned to the ground in the name of George Floyd. Politicians and very wealthy lefty donors see their violent shock troops as a major tool in pushing forth their anti-social agenda. What Rubio described about the desire to destroy that which others made is shared by George Soros and those who wish to end Western Civilization. Some of Mamdani’s friends, now on their way to Congress, have specifically said that such is their goal. In such a reality, if Antifa burns down buildings and beats up citizens, has anything wrong been done? Again, in 1968, Richard Daley gave orders to keep Chicago functioning in the face of violent protests. The police were supposed to hit the protesters in the leg, as the hippies bouncing around would look ridiculous on TV. Instead, the cops opened the protesters’ heads, and Chicago got a black eye. Today’s Chicago mayor doesn’t have problems with violence if it's done by the right people against the right targets.

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Picture an enormous edifice resting on a very sandy foundation. While the building looks imposing and strong, movement from below could cause the whole thing to come tumbling down. The US is an amazing country that has revolutionized the world during its 250 years. Yet, it requires truth as a foundation for political discussion. It requires that all participants in politics eschew violence. It requires protection from alien ideologies meant to destroy the foundational concepts behind the country. We take the US for granted just as we all took the Twin Towers for granted: they were here yesterday, they’re here today, and they’ll be here tomorrow—until the 11th of September, 2001 came around, and that formula no longer worked. The US requires vigilance, and Donald Trump and his people are right to focus on honest elections, rooting out fraud, ending political violence, and stopping America’s enemies from causing harm from afar or at home. It’s no coincidence that major networks chose not to broadcast the president’s speech about election interference. America can’t run on autopilot. It always requires the vigilance of its patriotic and caring citizens.

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