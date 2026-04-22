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A Virginia Circuit Court Has Just Ruled The State's New Congressional Map Unconstitutional

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 22, 2026 4:30 PM
A Virginia Circuit Court Has Just Ruled The State's New Congressional Map Unconstitutional
AP Photo/Steve Helber

A Virginia Circuit Court has ruled the state’s newly passed congressional map unconstitutional and issued an injunction preventing the map from being certified and taking effect. The court also denied a motion to stay a pending appeal. 

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On Tuesday, Virginia voters approved a new congressional map that heavily favors Democrats, transforming a closely divided state into one projected to send 10 Democrats and just one Republican to Congress, one of the most aggressive examples of gerrymandering in recent years.

Many held the vote as an example that 51 percent of voters have a significant amount of control over 49 percent of voters, a chief reason our Founding Fathers favored a mix of Democratic and Republican principles, as opposed to strict Democracy.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

It is also a reason the left loves making everything more Democratic.

The case is expected to advance to the state’s Supreme Court, where many observers believe the map will ultimately be struck down, a potential win for both democratic principles and Republican challengers.

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