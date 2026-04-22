A Virginia Circuit Court Has Just Ruled The State's New Congressional Map Unconstitutional

A Virginia Circuit Court has ruled the state’s newly passed congressional map unconstitutional and issued an injunction preventing the map from being certified and taking effect. The court also denied a motion to stay a pending appeal.

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BREAKING: A Virginia Circuit Court has just ruled yesterday's redistricting vote UNCONSTITUTIONAL, and has issued an injunction BLOCKING the results from being certified, per @KenCuccinelli



This is BIG. It’s NOT over yet! 🔥



It's very likely this will end up at the state… pic.twitter.com/KYJMQ8DEGF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: A Virginia Circuit Judge just BLOCKED Democrats' 10D-1R Congressional map after last night's election, pending appeal — @KenCuccinelli



TIME TO FIGHT! 🔥



Democrats will obviously IMMEDIATELY appeal this, and it will likely make its way up to the VA Supreme Court… pic.twitter.com/kIZSkaKRri — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

A Virginia Circuit Court has ruled that yesterday’s redistricting vote is unconstitutional and issued an injunction blocking the results from being certified. pic.twitter.com/WZe3T632wV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2026

On Tuesday, Virginia voters approved a new congressional map that heavily favors Democrats, transforming a closely divided state into one projected to send 10 Democrats and just one Republican to Congress, one of the most aggressive examples of gerrymandering in recent years.

Many held the vote as an example that 51 percent of voters have a significant amount of control over 49 percent of voters, a chief reason our Founding Fathers favored a mix of Democratic and Republican principles, as opposed to strict Democracy.

It is also a reason the left loves making everything more Democratic.

49% of Virginians voted against a Democrat redistricting plan tonight.



49% of the state will soon have only 9% of the state's representation in Congress. pic.twitter.com/q2THYciqRE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 22, 2026

Virginians will decide tomorrow whether to change the state’s congressional map from the plan on the left to the plan on the right.



Advocates and the public can view the maps in @davesredist below:



Current Map: https://t.co/ybqqKqRDBg

Proposed Map: https://t.co/yIZsJhqM8x pic.twitter.com/GuOC79rCmj — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) April 20, 2026

51% of voters decided this map in Virginia.



Thanks, Indiana GOP. pic.twitter.com/vhZqin7qdl — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 22, 2026

The case is expected to advance to the state’s Supreme Court, where many observers believe the map will ultimately be struck down, a potential win for both democratic principles and Republican challengers.

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