President Trump Urges Iran to Free Eight Women Sentenced to Death Ahead of High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks

President Trump has asked the Iranian regime to consider releasing eight women reportedly facing execution, as U.S. and Iranian negotiating teams are set to meet on Tuesday for a final attempt to solidify a permanent ceasefire agreement. The tentative deal is scheduled to expire Wednesday night after President Trump granted an extension to the original deadline.

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Trump told the regime that he would consider the release of the eight women "a great start to our negotiations."

BREAKING: The Islamic Republic is preparing to hang eight women.



Not a word from the international community or so-called human rights organizations. pic.twitter.com/aBKxkjbdym — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 21, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump calls on Iranian leaders to RELEASE innocent Iranian women rather than executing them



DO THE RIGHT THING.



"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am… pic.twitter.com/XIzGEj4Vom — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 21, 2026

"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!" - President… pic.twitter.com/pxU8xZFvAh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2026

The women facing execution were reportedly involved in anti-regime protests, and their deaths would be part of the regime’s continued crackdown on demonstrations from earlier this year, which has sparked outrage among many. However, some left-leaning media outlets that frequently position themselves as defenders of human rights have been largely silent on the regime’s abuses, despite their criticism of Israel’s treatment of Gazans and other human rights issues.

The Iranian regime has yet to respond to President Trump's demand.

It is also unclear when the women are scheduled to be executed.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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