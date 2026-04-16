LOL: Chuck Schumer Still Thinks Iran Is Running Circles Around President Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President Trump on the Senate floor Thursday over what he called a “failed” war against Iran, one that appears to exist only in the minds of Democrats, and not in Iran, China, or other countries in the region.

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🚨 LMFAO! Chuck Schumer just MELTED DOWN on the Senate floor, raging and furious at President Trump's blockade on Iran



"Trump has no idea on how to END this war, just as he had no plan when he STARTED it!" 🤡



He can't be serious.



Trump is CHECKMATING Iran at every turn! pic.twitter.com/jMAJWBtjQP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

"There's an old saying that says success has a thousand fathers, but failure is an orphan. The Republicans who voted against our War Powers Resolution yesterday may try to dodge responsibility for Trump's failed war, but they have joint custody over this debate, and certainly, the war is a debacle," the Senate Minority Leader declared. "After 48 days of destruction, carnage, and soaring costs here in America and around the world, Trump has no idea how to end this war, just as he had no plan when he started it."

"All this war has gotten us is a more radical Iranian regime with greater nuclear ambitions, a closed Strait of Hormuz, skyrocketing gas costs, and the ire of the world," he continued. "Is anyone surprised that only one in four Americans think Operation Epic Failure has been worth it? That's what we call it, Operation Epic Failure."

"Trump isn't practicing the art of the deal. Trump is practicing the art of defeat, and he seems all too good at it," Schumer said. "Republicans are kidding themselves if they think they can distance themselves from Trump's Iran blunder by sitting on the sidelines."

And yet this supposed “defeat” has resulted in a blockade of Iranian ports and shipping, with China now reportedly urging Iran to reach a deal, as Iran’s navy, air force, and command structure have been severely degraded, alongside the incapacitation of not one, but two Ayatollahs, as Khamenei’s replacement is said to be wounded and in a coma due to his injuries.

A very odd way to describe a “defeat.”

This comes as the United States expands its pressure on the Iranian regime, as Iranian negotiators refuse to commit to halting their pursuit of nuclear weapons. That refusal prompted the Trump administration to impose a blockade on Iranian ports and shipping, effectively crippling one of the regime’s last remaining sources of leverage in the conflict, along with further weakening its economy.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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