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Tipsheet

President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 14, 2026 2:15 PM
President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence
The White House

President Trump blasted  European countries on Tuesday over their continued energy dependence, as U.S. allies have declined to assist in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or increase pressure on Iran during negotiations.

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"Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World," the president wrote in a Truth Social post. "Tragic!!! Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune. U.K., which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don’t… AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS! President DJT."

This comes amid the Trump administration's frustration with NATO allies, as some have actively impeded Operation Epic Fury, while others have simply declined to assist the United States.

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Both President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last week to discuss the president’s frustration with the military alliance. Rutte acknowledged the concerns and criticized European allies for what he described as weak positions on the war and their reluctance to support the United States. Rumors have since circulated that the Trump administration is considering leaving NATO, although no definitive decision has been made yet.

This is yet another example of Europe’s energy dependence becoming a strategic vulnerability, as early in the Russia-Ukraine war, several European countries were limited in their ability to assist Ukraine because of their reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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