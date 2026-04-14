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CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 14, 2026 2:30 PM
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
X/@CENTCOM

United States Central Command has provided an update on the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, outlining the scope of the operation, the ships and personnel involved, and the extent to which enforcement measures have been required since the blockade began on Monday.

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"More than 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports," the offical CENTCOM account wrote on X. "During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman."

"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," they added. "U.S. forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports."

This comes as administration officials have emphasized that the blockade will only target Iranian ports and vessels, in an effort to pressure what remains of the regime into agreeing to U.S. negotiating terms. 

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Over the weekend, 21 hours of negotiations failed after Iranian representatives refused to commit to halting their nuclear ambitions or ending support for regional proxy groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. In response, President Trump announced a U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has already driven Iran back to the negotiating table.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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