The United States Guarantees the Freedom of the Seas, Not Anyone Else

Amid the United States’ blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, some commentators are suggesting it serves as a warning to the rest of the world that the U.S. remains the guarantor of freedom of the seas, not any other power, after decades of weak foreign policy have made that once-clear role less certain.

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“That new operation is really meant to send a global message that America is the one who guarantees freedom of navigation, NOT Iran, NOT militias or anyone else.”



Former Army Special Ops intel analyst Brett Velicovich says this isn’t an old-school blockade — it’s a full modern… pic.twitter.com/evbxWFi2Af — Overton (@overton_news) April 13, 2026

"That new operation is really meant to send a global message that America is the one who guarantees freedom of navigation," former Army special operations intel analyst Brett Velicovich said. "Not Iran, not militias, not anyone else. And when that principle is challenged, we enforce it. It’s no longer just talk."

"And when the president ordered this blockade, it isn’t a blockade in the old-school sense with battleships lined up. It’s a modern layered maritime control operation led by the U.S. Navy under U.S. Central Command," he continued. "You’re talking destroyers, cruisers, carrier strike groups, submarines, surveillance aircraft, drones, all working together to dominate that waterway. And then when you add in minesweepers clearing Iranian mines, you’ve got total control of the environment, surface, subsurface, and air."

"Execution-wise, the mission is simple but powerful: control who moves, how they move, and whether they move at all," Velicovich added. "The Navy is going to identify and track and, if necessary, interdict vessels attempting to pay Iran or violate sanctions. That doesn’t mean firing first. It means overwhelming presence backed by the ability to act instantly."

"And when you look at the rules of engagement, this is going to be very disciplined, not reckless. U.S. forces will operate under very clear escalation protocols," he said." They’re going to warn, they’re going to redirect, and they’re only going to escalate if there is a real threat or non-compliance. But let’s be clear: if Iranian fast boats or proxies try to challenge U.S. forces, they’re going to be dealt with quickly and decisively."

This comes as President Trump issued a threat to what's left of the Iranian navy, as the American blockade has begun.

"Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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