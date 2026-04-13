Resurfaced Clip Shows Swalwell Claiming to Be Christian And Attacking Right-Wing Christians as Hypocrites

A clip of Eric Swalwell from 2025 has resurfaced on social media, showing the California congressman discussing his Christian faith and slamming Republicans not only as hypocrites when it comes to practicing Christianity, but for “weaponizing their faith to achieve political goals.”

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The real Christian hypocrite appears to be Swalwell, who is currently under fire for a flurry of sexual assault allegations, which single-handedly destroyed his campaign for governor in California, and are set to possibly see him removed from Congress.

Early last year, Eric Swalwell said he wished he talked more about his Christian faith, and the main reason he didn't is because Republicans are such hypocrites



"I don't lead with my personal faith because, if I'm being honest. maybe I should talk about it more. But if I'm being… pic.twitter.com/3RQoeHASOI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 13, 2026

"I was raised in a very conservative household, a very Republican household, but Christianity and how it was projected to me from my parents and grandparents was primarily, you know, about love over hate and the values, you know, from the teachings of Christ and particularly what those values meant, you know, for the less fortunate and to never, you know, alienate individuals because of a difference they may have with you," Swalwell says in the clip. "And so that, that bothers me a lot. And frankly, that's why I don't, you know, lead with my personal faith, because if I'm being honest, maybe I should talk about it more."

"But if I'm being honest, I'm so disgusted by those who weaponize their faith to achieve political goals," he added. "And I just have never been comfortable with that."

Since the allegations came to light, social media users have spent considerable time pointing out Swalwell’s hypocrisy. While much of the focus has been on his stance toward victims of sexual assault, it can also be framed as hypocrisy regarding his supposed Christian values.

To my Republican colleagues: sexual assault victims deserve justice. Do the right thing. Go sign that petition. pic.twitter.com/N87F8WN3a8 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 9, 2025

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who once loudly declared we must “believe all survivors,” now says we shouldn’t believe the woman accusing him of sexual assault.



Classic Democrat rules:



“Believe women” unless it’s inconvenient for one of their own.



The hypocrisy is deafening. pic.twitter.com/vyiPlv45MX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 11, 2026

Part time congressman and full time candidate for governor in California Eric Swalwell, insists you believe all women, unless of course those women are making accusations against Eric Swalwell https://t.co/JkxRcDlniJ pic.twitter.com/Z2t0NvEXPZ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 8, 2026

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Swalwell has already suspended his campaign for governor, and the House is expected to vote on his expulsion from Congress as early as this week.

🚨 BREAKING: The Manhattan DA’s office is officially INVESTIGATING Rep. Eric Swalwell for allegedly s*xually assaulting a former staffer in NYC — CNN



Swalwell is also going to face expulsion from the House by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna



He’s CRASHING DOWN.



pic.twitter.com/OvWQ38tg03 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 11, 2026

Eric Swalwell suspends his campaign for California governor amid sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/RB2hGjPY4W — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 13, 2026

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