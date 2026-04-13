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Tipsheet

Resurfaced Clip Shows Swalwell Claiming to Be Christian And Attacking Right-Wing Christians as Hypocrites

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 13, 2026 3:30 PM
Resurfaced Clip Shows Swalwell Claiming to Be Christian And Attacking Right-Wing Christians as Hypocrites
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

A clip of Eric Swalwell from 2025 has resurfaced on social media, showing the California congressman discussing his Christian faith and slamming Republicans not only as hypocrites when it comes to practicing Christianity, but for “weaponizing their faith to achieve political goals.”

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The real Christian hypocrite appears to be Swalwell, who is currently under fire for a flurry of sexual assault allegations, which single-handedly destroyed his campaign for governor in California, and are set to possibly see him removed from Congress.

"I was raised in a very conservative household, a very Republican household, but Christianity and how it was projected to me from my parents and grandparents was primarily, you know, about love over hate and the values, you know, from the teachings of Christ and particularly what those values meant, you know, for the less fortunate and to never, you know, alienate individuals because of a difference they may have with you," Swalwell says in the clip. "And so that, that bothers me a lot. And frankly, that's why I don't, you know, lead with my personal faith, because if I'm being honest, maybe I should talk about it more."

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CHRISTIANITY CONGRESS ERIC SWALWELL

"But if I'm being honest, I'm so disgusted by those who weaponize their faith to achieve political goals," he added. "And I just have never been comfortable with that."

Since the allegations came to light, social media users have spent considerable time pointing out Swalwell’s hypocrisy. While much of the focus has been on his stance toward victims of sexual assault, it can also be framed as hypocrisy regarding his supposed Christian values.

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Swalwell has already suspended his campaign for governor, and the House is expected to vote on his expulsion from Congress as early as this week.

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