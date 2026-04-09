You Can’t Have It Both Ways: Fetterman Blasts Democrats For Their Hypocrisy on Iran

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) slammed the Democrat party for continuing to contradict themselves now that President Trump has secured a still fragile ceasefire with Iran.

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While Democrats spent much of March pushing for war powers resolutions, renewed negotiations, a ceasefire, and even calling for President Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment, they are now accusing him of “chickening out” for not continuing to wage war against the Iranian regime. Fetterman pointed out that his party simply cannot have it both ways.

Senator Fetterman OPENLY MOCKS the frauds in his own party who cried for the “25th Amendment” — then cheered “TACO! TACO!” after the ceasefire.



“You can’t have it both ways!”



FETTERMAN: “If you make these kinds of… let’s go for the 25th Amendment, and then we have a ceasefire,… pic.twitter.com/Wrq6oYnWYt — Overton (@overton_news) April 9, 2026

"If you make these kinds of, let's go for the 25th Amendment, and then, you know, then we have, we have a ceasefire, then it's like, TACO, TACO, TACO. I mean, you know, like, you can't have it both ways," Fetterman said. "I mean, so where we are, it's like, strange to be gleeful that we still have to accomplish some things and make these kinds of statements. I mean, you know, I'm old enough to remember we used to root for our military, and we would all agree that Iran is the world's leading terrorism underwriter."

The senator went on to torch his party for suddenly abandoning their long-stated goal of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, simply because President Trump is the one achieving it.

Senator Fetterman CALLS OUT every single Democrat Senator and presidential contender for their total hypocrisy on Iran.



FETTERMAN: “I would like to remind people too, every single Democrat running for president and every single Democrat in the Senate said that we can never allow… pic.twitter.com/caJ5aYl5XK — Overton (@overton_news) April 9, 2026

"I would like to remind people, every single Democrat running for president and every single Democrat in the Senate said we can never allow them to acquire a nuclear weapon," Fetterman added. "And now if you want to talk about a war crime, you know, Iran is a 47-year-old war crime, what they continue to misbehave. So, you know, I, as a Democrat, I supported what President Trump did, you know, to actually call Iran accountable."

This comes as the Trump administration works to maintain a fragile ceasefire amid multiple violations, including questions over whether the Strait of Hormuz, a key component of the agreement, is even open. The White House has dispatched Vice President JD Vance, along with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to begin negotiations with Iran in Pakistan on Saturday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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