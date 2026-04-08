President Trump Threatens a 50 Percent Tariff on Any Country Supplying Iran With Weapons

President Trump is taking decisive steps to ensure Iran cannot effectively rebuild its military capabilities as the United States, Israel, and Iran enter a two-week ceasefire aimed at ending the conflict. On Wednesday morning, the president warned that any country attempting to supply Iran with military weapons would face an immediate 50 percent tariff, stressing that there are no "exclusions or exemptions."

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"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There will be no exclusions or exemptions! President DJT"

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump slaps 50% tariff on ANY country supplying Iran with military weapons, on ALL goods sold to the US



"There will be no exclusions or exemptions!"



Effective immediately 🔥



Good! pic.twitter.com/t6MLwWa9by — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Trump just posted two messages within minutes of each other. Read them together or you miss everything.



The first declares productive regime change, no uranium enrichment, nuclear dust removal under Space Force surveillance, sanctions and tariff relief for Iran, and many of 15… https://t.co/agt7HqPxeF pic.twitter.com/CDW8K8utCM — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) April 8, 2026

This comes as President Trump moves to ensure the ceasefire not only ends the conflict but also prevents Iran from rebuilding its military capabilities and threatening the United States in the future. The objective is to secure the Strait of Hormuz and block any efforts by Iran to enrich uranium or develop a nuclear weapon.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust,'" the president wrote earlier in a post on Truth Social. "It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

However, some former Iranian political prisoners are warning that negotiations won't be so easy, as internal statements are far more aggressive than what Western media outlets are reporting. It remains unclear if those statements are simply internal propaganda, or legitimate policy decisions.

Former Iranian regime prisoner Dr. Tajbakhsh just sounded the ALARM on what’s really being said inside Iran about the ceasefire.



Tajbakhsh EXPOSED how the regime is using much more aggressive posturing internally than what the Western press is reporting.



TAJBAKHSH: “What I can… pic.twitter.com/HtedVBjQWG — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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