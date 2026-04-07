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Tipsheet

President Trump and Marco Rubio Move to Revoke The Visas of Iranian Elites Living in The US

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 07, 2026 11:30 AM
President Trump and Marco Rubio Move to Revoke The Visas of Iranian Elites Living in The US
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to revoke over 4,000 visas of Iranian elites who are living in the United States, just days after the niece and grandniece of deceased Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani were arrested in Los Angeles by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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The relatives of several regime leaders have reportedly been living a life of luxury in the United States, while spreading Iranian propaganda, cheering the death of U.S. servicemen, and enjoying the privileges of a free society amid Operation Epic Fury. The State Department plans to put an end to it.

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ICE IRAN MARCO RUBIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

"President Trump and Secretary Rubio will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes," the State Departments offical X account wrote in a statement.

This comes just days after relatives of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed during President Trump’s first term, were arrested in Los Angeles.

"While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the 'Great Satan,' and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization," the State Department said in a statement over the weekend. "Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account."

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"In addition to the termination of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter’s LPR status, Afshar’s husband has also been barred from entering the United States," they added.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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