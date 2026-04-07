President Trump and Marco Rubio Move to Revoke The Visas of Iranian Elites Living in The US

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to revoke over 4,000 visas of Iranian elites who are living in the United States, just days after the niece and grandniece of deceased Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani were arrested in Los Angeles by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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🚨 BOOM: Katie Miller says it, Trump and Sec. Rubio are revoking visas for nearly 4,000 Iranian elites living in the US.



No more double standards. These regime favorites don’t get to enjoy our safety and prosperity anymore.



Send them home! pic.twitter.com/PSlklMeO1A — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 7, 2026

🚨 ICE arrests relatives of slain Iranian general Soleimani living in US after Rubio revokes their green cardshttps://t.co/jsKuVUvSrT pic.twitter.com/vDUMCX7eSA — Department of State (@StateDept) April 7, 2026

🚨 Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents from @ICEgov following Secretary Rubio’s termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status. https://t.co/zyluiew3Cy — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) April 4, 2026

The relatives of several regime leaders have reportedly been living a life of luxury in the United States, while spreading Iranian propaganda, cheering the death of U.S. servicemen, and enjoying the privileges of a free society amid Operation Epic Fury. The State Department plans to put an end to it.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: The son of a notorious Iranian regime leader is facing calls to be DEPORTED after he was spotted living luxury in Los Angeles, teaching "superrich" California kids — NYP



GET THEM ALL OUT!



Eissa Hashemi faces calls to be deported after he refused to denounce… pic.twitter.com/kHnO6dhCpZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

"President Trump and Secretary Rubio will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes," the State Departments offical X account wrote in a statement.

🚨 President Trump and Secretary Rubio will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes. pic.twitter.com/SsK9oXXJpq — Department of State (@StateDept) April 7, 2026

This comes just days after relatives of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed during President Trump’s first term, were arrested in Los Angeles.

NEW: The niece and grand-niece of slain Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani were reportedly living 'lavish' lifestyles in Los Angeles before being arrested by ICE.



Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece, had allegedly celebrated the Iranian attacks on US soldiers.



"While living in the… pic.twitter.com/Qx54LyckA9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2026

"While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the 'Great Satan,' and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization," the State Department said in a statement over the weekend. "Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account."

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"In addition to the termination of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter’s LPR status, Afshar’s husband has also been barred from entering the United States," they added.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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