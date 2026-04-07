How Trump’s High-Stakes Rescue of a Downed F-15 Officer Could Have Defined His Presidency

President Trump’s decision to launch a high-risk mission to rescue the downed airman in Iran may have been one of the defining moments of his presidency, with critics watching closely for any sign of failure. As Fox News' Tyrus put it, “That decision was his presidency,” noting that even a single casualty could have triggered a media firestorm.

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So far, that moment hasn’t come. Despite the scale and stakes of Operation Epic Fury, the administration has avoided any major blunders, leaving opponents to focus their criticism largely on the operation itself and rising gas prices. Had the F-15E weapons systems officer been left behind, it could have reshaped public perception overnight, especially among undecided voters. Failure was not an option.

🔥 NEW: Fox’s Tyrus NAILS IT on rescue of second airman stranded in Iran: “That decision was his presidency. You understand that if one person had died what this news cycle would have been.

If one pilot hadn’t got out, they’d be screaming war crimes and more.”



“They knew this… pic.twitter.com/wQmlpb1NcR — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 7, 2026

"That decision was his presidency. You understand if one person would have died. What this new cycle would have been," Tyrus said. "If one, if one of those pilots didn't get over there, they'd be screaming war crimes."

His point rings true. President Trump’s critics, especially amid Operation Epic Fury, are waiting for a single misstep to further attack his decision to launch the operation. That moment hasn’t come, with most criticism from Democrats and some on the right focused on rising gas prices and the operation itself.

Had the president left the F-15E weapons systems officer behind, it could have defined his presidency in the eyes of the left and undecided voters. Failure was not an option.

"And they knew it was his win because all they could talk about was his language," Tyrus added.

On Sunday, not only did President Trump confirm that the weapons systems officer was rescued, but he issued a warning to Iran, and Democrats harped on the way he said it.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," the president wrote on Truth Social. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump on Truth: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” pic.twitter.com/xBmgt5gEd0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2026

"It was so uncouth, and that's not traditional and presidential. See, the thing about me is that I've noticed people who cuss are telling it straight," Tyrus said. "So I have a president that speaks the same language that I do. So I know when he's telling the truth and when he's keeping it real as opposed to the eloquent lines that we get all the time."

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"To me, the fact] that he was willing to put his entire career...his own team were like: it's too big of a risk," he added. "And he went with his gut, and that's leadership. That's the difference between being great is you do things for the people regardless of what it does for you politically. And that's a perfect example."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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