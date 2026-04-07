Don't Worry Guys, This Dem Rep. Says He Can End The Iran War in Three Easy Steps

Iran Cuts Off All Communication With US as Trump's Deadline Looms
Iran Cuts Off All Communication With US as Trump's Deadline Looms
New Business Steps Up After LGBTQ Club Bows to Pressure Over Iryna Zarutska Mural
New Business Steps Up After LGBTQ Club Bows to Pressure Over Iryna Zarutska...
Here's What Voters are Most Concerned About Heading Into the Midterms
Here's What Voters are Most Concerned About Heading Into the Midterms
Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S.
Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S.
Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws?
Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws?
Antisemitic Activism Is on the Rise in America's Public Schools
Antisemitic Activism Is on the Rise in America's Public Schools
DOJ to Probe Mamdani's 'Fishy' Racial Equity Plan
DOJ to Probe Mamdani's 'Fishy' Racial Equity Plan
The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences
The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the...
VIP
Why Are Wisconsin Democrats Defending This Islamic Terrorist?
Why Are Wisconsin Democrats Defending This Islamic Terrorist?
Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect
Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It...
If I Were Them… I’d Just Do What He Says
If I Were Them… I’d Just Do What He Says
President Trump Doubles Down on His Deadline For Iran: '8 PM is Happening'
President Trump Doubles Down on His Deadline For Iran: '8 PM is Happening'
Iran Deploys Human Shields Including Children to Key Infrastructure Ahead of US Strikes
Iran Deploys Human Shields Including Children to Key Infrastructure Ahead of US Strikes
President Trump and Marco Rubio Move to Revoke The Visas of Iranian Elites Living in The US
President Trump and Marco Rubio Move to Revoke The Visas of Iranian Elites...
Tipsheet

Don't Worry Guys, This Dem Rep. Says He Can End The Iran War in Three Easy Steps

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 07, 2026 2:30 PM
Don't Worry Guys, This Dem Rep. Says He Can End The Iran War in Three Easy Steps
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) revealed on Tuesday that he could end the war in Iran in three easy steps, all of which involve giving the regime exactly what it wants.

Advertisement

First, he would call for an immediate ceasefire, then he would involve Russiaa in China in guaranteeing that the U.S. and Israel will never launch an attack on Iran again, and finally he would "look at some of the sanctions and have a diplomatic solution."

It's apparently as easy as that.

"We need to end the war and we can do it with three things," Rep. Khanna said. "We need an immediate ceasefire, stop the bombing. We need to make sure that we give Iran an ironclad guarantee that Israel or we will not attack again, and involve China and Russia in that. And then we need to look at some of the sanctions and have a diplomatic solution."

"Where does the Strait of Hormuz fall into that, on that item list?" CNN's Anderson Cooper asked.

"Well, that's the only way in my view that we get the Strait of Hormuz open," the representative replied. "If we don't give Iran a guarantee that they're not, they're going to be safe, they're going to think, well, Israel's saying they want to mow the lawn.

Recommended

The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CHINA FOREIGN POLICY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IRAN RUSSIA

"Is it acceptable to you if Iran remains in control of the Strait of Hormuz?" Cooper pressed.

"No. But right now, look, gas was $2.30 before the war. Gas has gone up to $4. So it's obviously not working, the war," Rep. Khanna replied. "The only way we're going to get out of this is to have some kind of diplomatic solution. And that would require us to stop the bombing and to figure out how we convince Iran that we're not going to continue to bomb them."

Khanna’s plan, like almost any Democrat proposal, relies on negotiations with a regime that has spent decades stringing along U.S. officials. President Obama tried appeasement, even sending nearly $2 billion to Iran, while the country continued its nuclear program and expanded its influence across the region. 

Notice that Rep. Khanna says nothing about actually preventing Iran from building a nuclear weapon. This reflects the Democratic approach as a whole: celebrate talks and claim progress while America’s adversaries maneuver around us. 

Democrats would settle for no war and symbolic victories. President Trump is aiming for real results: total victory.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences Amy Curtis
Did Wisconsin's Liberal Supreme Court Candidate Just Violate Electioneering Laws? Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S. Amy Curtis
Boston Sent a Social Worker to Deal With a Violent Situation and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Sec. Markwayne Mullin's Newest Proposal Should Have the Left Terrified Joseph Chalfant
President Trump Doubles Down on His Deadline For Iran: '8 PM is Happening' Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Bulls Made a Mistake Cutting Jaden Ivey and Now They're Facing the Consequences Amy Curtis
Advertisement