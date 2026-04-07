Don't Worry Guys, This Dem Rep. Says He Can End The Iran War in Three Easy Steps

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) revealed on Tuesday that he could end the war in Iran in three easy steps, all of which involve giving the regime exactly what it wants.

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First, he would call for an immediate ceasefire, then he would involve Russiaa in China in guaranteeing that the U.S. and Israel will never launch an attack on Iran again, and finally he would "look at some of the sanctions and have a diplomatic solution."

It's apparently as easy as that.

Ro Khanna reveals his strategy to end the conflict with Iran



1. "Immediate ceasefire"

2. Give Iran an "ironclad guarantee" that the U.S. & Israel will not attack again and "involve China & Russia in that"

3. "Look at some of the sanctions and have a diplomatic solution"



"That’s… pic.twitter.com/ZdloKnHIsO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 7, 2026

"We need to end the war and we can do it with three things," Rep. Khanna said. "We need an immediate ceasefire, stop the bombing. We need to make sure that we give Iran an ironclad guarantee that Israel or we will not attack again, and involve China and Russia in that. And then we need to look at some of the sanctions and have a diplomatic solution."

"Where does the Strait of Hormuz fall into that, on that item list?" CNN's Anderson Cooper asked.

"Well, that's the only way in my view that we get the Strait of Hormuz open," the representative replied. "If we don't give Iran a guarantee that they're not, they're going to be safe, they're going to think, well, Israel's saying they want to mow the lawn.

"Is it acceptable to you if Iran remains in control of the Strait of Hormuz?" Cooper pressed.

"No. But right now, look, gas was $2.30 before the war. Gas has gone up to $4. So it's obviously not working, the war," Rep. Khanna replied. "The only way we're going to get out of this is to have some kind of diplomatic solution. And that would require us to stop the bombing and to figure out how we convince Iran that we're not going to continue to bomb them."

Khanna’s plan, like almost any Democrat proposal, relies on negotiations with a regime that has spent decades stringing along U.S. officials. President Obama tried appeasement, even sending nearly $2 billion to Iran, while the country continued its nuclear program and expanded its influence across the region.

Notice that Rep. Khanna says nothing about actually preventing Iran from building a nuclear weapon. This reflects the Democratic approach as a whole: celebrate talks and claim progress while America’s adversaries maneuver around us.

Democrats would settle for no war and symbolic victories. President Trump is aiming for real results: total victory.