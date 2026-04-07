Iran Deploys Human Shields Including Children to Key Infrastructure Ahead of US Strikes

Iran has reportedly encouraged children to surge to the country's power plants, in an effort to prevent the United States from attacking its energy infrastructure, after President Trump warned the regime that it has until Tuesday to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

In response, the Iranian regime turned to its familiar tactic of using human shields, aiming to pressure the United States into halting strikes on those targets and ultimately pushing to end the war.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Iranian state TV is now calling on Iranian children to surge to power plants so they can be HUMAN SHIELDS against President Trump



Students, youth, and almost everyone is invited to shield key infrastructure tomorrow



DISGUSTING ANIMALS. pic.twitter.com/OYBeHaszjb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

Iranian state TV announces “youth, athletes, artists, students, faculties” to assemble at power plants on Tuesday in order to act as human shields should the U.S. strike following Iran’s refusal to surrender or negotiate peace.



Iran’s Islamic regime is sadly no stranger to using… pic.twitter.com/zUtfltDu6Q — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 6, 2026

Iranian youth appear to be responding to their government’s call, though the full extent of participation remains unclear.

🚨 BREAKING: Iran is now forming HUMAN CHAINS in front of a power plant in Kazerun in a bid to dissuade President Trump’s strikes come 8PM



They even invited children to attend.



This is evil and disgusting. Iran views their people as meat shields! pic.twitter.com/44N4tMhOQZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The regime has flooded the White Bridge with a human chain OF CHILDREN in Ahvaz, Iran to send a message to President Trump



THERE ARE CHILDREN HERE



Those kids have NO IDEA what they are doing or why



Further proof the regime needs obliteration pic.twitter.com/7B96Oo5VVS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

Iran 🇮🇷 is deploying civilian human shields to sites across the country, including the White Bridge in Ahvaz, the Old Bridge in Dezful, the Bistoon power plant in Khermanshah, and the Rajaee power plant in Qazvin pic.twitter.com/GKJ1q2Vr0M — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) April 7, 2026

President Trump's response to Iran's call for human shields was chilling.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

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🚨 #BREAKING: Iran is now using children as human shields around power plants and bridges — hoping to protect their military targets from U.S. strikes.



This is pure evil!



The same regime that screams “Death to America” is willing to sacrifice its own kids to shield its weapons.… pic.twitter.com/dxc9gSeE1A — JD Vance News 🇺🇸 (@JDVance_News) April 7, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Iran is being eviscerated nationwide for trying to form HUMAN SHIELDS of CHILDREN around power plant and bridge targets set to be struck by the US tonight



For all the countries who care about international law, this is a VIOLATION of that



Iran is run by vile… pic.twitter.com/RqFHTTtTmy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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