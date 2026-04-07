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Iran Deploys Human Shields Including Children to Key Infrastructure Ahead of US Strikes

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 07, 2026 12:00 PM
Iran Deploys Human Shields Including Children to Key Infrastructure Ahead of US Strikes
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Iran has reportedly encouraged children to surge to the country's power plants, in an effort to prevent the United States from attacking its energy infrastructure, after President Trump warned the regime that it has until Tuesday to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

In response, the Iranian regime turned to its familiar tactic of using human shields, aiming to pressure the United States into halting strikes on those targets and ultimately pushing to end the war.

Iranian youth appear to be responding to their government’s call, though the full extent of participation remains unclear.

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President Trump's response to Iran's call for human shields was chilling.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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