So, That's the Story Behind How a Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's Detail Shot Himself
So, That's the Story Behind How a Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's...
Watch What Happens When a White Soy Boy Lib Harassed Black ICE Agents at the Airport
Watch What Happens When a White Soy Boy Lib Harassed Black ICE Agents...
Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying to Lie About It
Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying...
What Happened to Megyn Kelly?
What Happened to Megyn Kelly?
Iran Threatens to Strike American Universities In the Middle East if This Demand Is Not Met
Iran Threatens to Strike American Universities In the Middle East if This Demand...
VIP
This Is Why I'm Watching HBO's New 'Harry Potter' Series
This Is Why I'm Watching HBO's New 'Harry Potter' Series
The Madness of Palm Sunday
The Madness of Palm Sunday
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 313: What You Should Know About Palm Sunday
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 313: What You Should Know About Palm Sunday
It’s Always Been This Way
It’s Always Been This Way
VIP
Running After Authoritarianism
Running After Authoritarianism
Fetterman Claps Back at Critics of Markwayne Mullin Who Say He is Too Inexperienced to be DHS Secretary
Fetterman Claps Back at Critics of Markwayne Mullin Who Say He is Too...
Los Angeles No Kings Protest Turns Violent As Thugs Target ICE Agents
Los Angeles No Kings Protest Turns Violent As Thugs Target ICE Agents
Congress Proclaimed a Day of Prayer 250 Years Ago
Congress Proclaimed a Day of Prayer 250 Years Ago
The Best Defense Against Assisted Suicide Is a Proactive Offense
The Best Defense Against Assisted Suicide Is a Proactive Offense
Tipsheet

Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Senators Who 'Just Want to Go Home' After Failing to Fund Immigration Authorities

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 29, 2026 10:00 AM
Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Senators Who 'Just Want to Go Home' After Failing to Fund Immigration Authorities
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, blasted the Senate for passing a funding bill meant to move Congress closer to ending the partial government shutdown that has left the Department of Homeland Security unfunded for more than 40 days, but ultimately failed to do so.

Advertisement

Though approved after weeks of gridlock, the measure excluded funding for key immigration agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and parts of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Despite the failure, the Senate declared their work finished and entered a two-week recess, only for House Republicans to revolt and block the bill’s path forward, prolonging the shutdown.

"We have a job to do," Sen. Lee said. "You've got 260,000 employees working in a department that's very important to our national security to say nothing of the president's central agenda. And when you've got the Senate, which just took a recess a few weeks ago, right at the beginning of the shutdown, contrary to my strong advice, we took a recess then. And I warned my colleagues then, if we do this, we will lose leverage that we will not get back and it will get even harder. 

"So this has cascaded," he added. "So look, I understand why people want to go home. D.C. is not the most pleasant place all the time, but that is our job. If you don't want to fight fires, don't become a firefighter. If you don't want to take ruling votes at difficult hours and sometimes have to work longer than you want to, maybe you shouldn't become a United States Senator."

Recommended

What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

This comes as DHS has remained unfunded despite being nearly a month into war with the leading global state sponsor of terror.

While Republican leadership in the Senate hailed the bill as a victory, so did Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"This is exactly what we wanted," Sen. Schumer said. "This is what we asked for, and I'm very proud of my caucus. My caucus held the line."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Watch What Happens When a White Soy Boy Lib Harassed Black ICE Agents at the Airport Matt Vespa
So, That's the Story Behind How a Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's Detail Shot Himself Matt Vespa
Judge Caught a Woman Driving During Court Hearing on Zoom...and Failed Miserably Trying to Lie About It Matt Vespa
The No Kings Protests Were Even More Insane Than You Would've Thought Joseph Chalfant
Fetterman Claps Back at Critics of Markwayne Mullin Who Say He is Too Inexperienced to be DHS Secretary Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Advertisement