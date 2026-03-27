Trump Was Asked About the Ayatollah’s Alleged Sexuality Again. His Answer Did Not Disappoint.

President Trump continued to mock Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's sexuality as recent reports suggested the leader is not only impotent but also allegedly gay, an assertion he pointed to as ironic given Iran’s brutal laws against homosexuality.

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In an interview with Fox News, the president was asked whether U.S. intelligence agencies had provided that information, before pivoting to blast left-wing groups like “Gays for Palestine,” arguing they ignore how LGBTQ individuals and others are treated in Gaza.

Jesse Watters: "Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?"



Trump: "Well, they did say that but I don’t know if it was only them, I think a lot of people are saying that which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country, you know. I sort of have to smile to… pic.twitter.com/ibhwS0Sk3o — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 27, 2026

"You kind of suggested that we'd knocked out Ayatollah Jr. Have we? And did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr.'s gay?" Fox News' Jesse Watters asked.

"Well, they did say that, but I don't know if it was only them," the president replied. "I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts them off to a bad start in that particular country. You know, I sort of have to smile to myself when I see people trying to defend the Palestinian regime for women, women for Palestine. But they kill women. If you don't wear a certain group of if you don't wear a certain cloth all over your face, you have no chance of living. And, you know, when I look at gays for Palestine, but they kill gays, they kill them instantly. They throw them off buildings. And I'm saying, who are the gays for Palestine? And they have a significant amount of gays for Palestine."

President Trump then pivoted to how well he performed in 2024 with what he called the "gay vote."

"Now, I think when I did very well with the gay vote, okay, I even played the gay national anthem (Y.M.C.A.) as my walk off," Trump added. "And I think it probably helped me. But I did great with...No Republicans ever gotten the gay vote like I did. And I'm very proud of it. I think it's great. Perhaps it's because I'm from New York City. I don't know."

"But but the gay national anthem was my walk off," the president said. "But think of it. "Gays for Palestine," but they kill gays in Palestine. So when they hear that, I think probably we can talk about it. But it shouldn't be too hard."

This follows reports from roughly two weeks ago that President Trump was briefed on Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s alleged homosexuality. Sources familiar with the briefing say the president laughed aloud upon hearing it, as did several other senior U.S. officials.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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