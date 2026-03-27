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One of Jill Biden's Secret Service Agents Shot Himself in the Leg at Philadelphia Airport

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 27, 2026 12:45 PM
One of Jill Biden's Secret Service Agents Shot Himself in the Leg at Philadelphia Airport
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A Secret Service agent has reportedly shot himself in the leg while escorting former first lady Jill Biden at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.

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A heavy police presence was seen surrounding the American Airlines ticket counter at Terminal C. A black Chevy Suburban was spotted with its trunk and front passenger door open, cordoned off by police tape, while a medical unit was also seen leaving the scene, followed by a Philadelphia police car.

The agent's condition is currently unclear.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service said, “We are gathering the facts and will have a statement shortly.”

Former First Lady Jill Biden was being escorted through the airport at the time of the incident, while Americans continued to face long security lines after Democrats blocked funding for the Department of Homeland Security for more than 40 days. 

As of Friday morning, the Senate passed a funding bill; however, it did not provide support for immigration agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and parts of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Democrats are hailing the measure as another party victory, framing yet another prolonged shutdown as a successful political maneuver.

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Related:

DHS ICE JILL BIDEN

"This is exactly what we wanted," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. "This is what we asked for, and I'm very proud of my caucus. My caucus held the line."

Immigration authorities still have funding, thankfully, as allocated by the One Big Beautiful Bill.

"The good news is we anticipated this a year ago. I mean, one of the reasons we front-loaded...pre-loaded up the ‘one big, beautiful bill’ with advanced funding for Homeland Security was because we anticipated this was likely going to happen, and it did," Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said. "I still think it's unfortunate. The Dems wanted reforms. We tried to work with them on reforms. They ended up getting no reforms."


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