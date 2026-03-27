Non-Controversial Issues Are Now Controversial: Nick Shirley Calls Out Democrats and Fraud at CPAC

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley, who gained national recognition exposing fraud in Minnesota and now California, delivered a speech at CPAC questioning how, in the United States, non-controversial issues are repeatedly framed as controversial, citing fraud and policies as straightforward as requiring voter ID.

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He also explained how he finds the courage to keep reporting despite negative press he has received and why he continues to fight for a worthy cause.

"I'm here to speak on behalf of we the people. I think nowadays we can all agree that we all just want to live the American dream and have the best life possible," Shirley began. "However, it feels that sometimes, actually a lot of times, non-controversial issues are becoming controversial inside of America. For instance, if you take a look at the idea of deporting illegal migrants, that word is illegal. That should not be controversial. Or the idea that showing your ID to vote has become controversial. That's not controversial either. The idea that fraud is bad has become controversial. How is that controversial?"

Despite exposing genuine fraud, Democrats like Gavin Newsom have sought to demonize Shirley, going as far as to frame him as some sort of creep.

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Shirley blasted the cheap shots he's received and asked why more politicians aren't concerned about tax dollars going to waste.

"In an instance where fraud is taking place inside of our country, each and every single person should want to crack down on that fraud because if we don't, these people can continue just to literally steal our dollars," he said. "And they steal our dollars and then they send it overseas and once it's overseas, we can't ever get that money back."

Shirley went on to say that many people ask him how they can support the cause, or how he finds the courage to expose fraud despite the harsh criticism he receives from Democrats and others. He pointed to a speech by Theodore Roosevelt, “The Man in the Arena,” noting that “you don’t ever worry about what a critic does as long as you know you’re fighting for a worthy cause.”

"Why should you worry about the critics?" Shirley asked. "Why should you worry about the naysayers, or why should you worry about the opposition when you're fighting for a worthy cause? We all are fighting for a worthy cause inside of our communities, with our families, in our churches, at our schools."

In concluding his speech, he described the United States as the "greatest country in the world," and called on the American people to ensure it remains that way.

"America is the greatest country in the world," he continued. "And people like to act like it's not, but meanwhile all the other countries have thousands of years to do it. We had 250 years to do it. And whatever made us the greatest country in those 250 years, we need to make sure that it remains that same way or else we will fall and the critics will win, and we will not we will not stay the greatest country in the world."

"That's my message for you guys today is to think, what cause are we fighting for? Is it a worthy cause? Is it something that's actually not controversial, but maybe the mainstream media or a critic has told me that that's a controversial issue?" Shirley said. "And when you know it's not, fight, and be ready to become the man or the woman in the arena, because if you don't the critics will win."

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"And so I'm proud to be here today, and I know you guys are all ready to become that man or that woman in the arena because it is a worthy cause that we are fighting for," he concluded.

Watch his full speech here:

When Non-Controversial Issues Become Controversial… pic.twitter.com/fjA622fV07 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 27, 2026

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