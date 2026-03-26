Transgender Women Banned From Competing in the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new policy barring transgender athletes who identify as women from competing in the female category.

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The rule is set to apply to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee announced a new policy banning transgender women from competing in female events at the Olympics.



The rule limits eligibility to biological females, determined by a one-time SRY gene test.



Source: AP — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 26, 2026

“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females,” the International Olympic Committee said, “determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening.”

The new policy “protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category,” the IOC continued, adding that “it is not retroactive and does not apply to any grassroots or recreational sports programs,"

In a 10-page document detailing the committee's research, they acknowledged that men have physical advantages due to their testosterone.

“Males experience three significant testosterone peaks: in utero, in mini-puberty of infancy and beginning in adolescent puberty through adulthood,” the document said, which gives males “individual sex-based performance advantages in sports and events that rely on strength, power and/or endurance.”

“As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition. The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts," IOC President Kirsty Coventry said. "At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat. So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe.”

“Every athlete must be treated with dignity and respect, and athletes will need to be screened only once in their lifetime. There must be clear education around the process and counseling available, alongside expert medical advice," she added.

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