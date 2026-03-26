Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents at Airports

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) blasted Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner after he vowed to arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents assisting the TSA at airports in the city, as Democrats continue to block funding the Department of Homeland Security in a now 41-day partial government shutdown.

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Rep. Brandon Gill FIRES BACK at Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner who vowed to arrest ICE agents at airports.



“First of all, Larry Krasner’s a THUG who ought to spend the rest of his life in prison for what he’s to done to that city.”



GILL: “Democrats are doing anything they can to… pic.twitter.com/yt8oBBxqbA — Overton (@overton_news) March 25, 2026

"Well, first of all, Larry Krasner's a thug who ought to spend the rest of his life in prison for what he's done to that city," Rep. Gill said. "But of course, Democrats are doing anything they can to defund and delegitimize ICE agents and immigration enforcement, and Senator Schmitt's exactly right. This is about demoralizing them, stopping anybody from wanting to join the force."

"What we're going to make sure, as Republicans in Congress, is that ICE has the tools that they need to continue carrying out the president's immigration agenda," he continued. "We would like to see that funded through the Department of Homeland Security. There may be other ways, perhaps reconciliation, to get that money where it needs to be, otherwise without the kind of strings attached that the left would like to put on it."

"But what you're seeing right now is so incredibly disgusting the way that Democrats in the media and in Congress and, I mean, elected officials who are attacking ICE agents," he added.

"The president cannot pardon you. I will put you in handcuffs. And if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell," Krasner said Wednesday.

He later doubled down on his comments, writing on X, "And I'll say it again."

And I’ll say it again. https://t.co/qqHUKiJH3T — Larry Krasner (@LarryKrasnerDA) March 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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