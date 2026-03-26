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Iran’s Navy Chief, the Man Behind the Strait of Hormuz Closure, Has Been Eliminated

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 26, 2026 10:30 AM
Iran’s Navy Chief, the Man Behind the Strait of Hormuz Closure, Has Been Eliminated
AP Photo/Mohsen Ganji

Alireza Tangsiri, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy commander and the man responsible for directing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, was eliminated in an Israeli strike on the port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Thursday, as U.S. and Israeli forces continue to kill dozens of Iran's top officials, including Ayatollah Khamenei.

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Several of his top aides were also killed in the strike.

"We continue to vigorously attack the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime. Yesterday, we neutralized the Navy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to a translation. "This man has a lot of blood on his hands. In addition, he is the one who led the closure of the Hormuz. This is another example of the cooperation between us and our friends in the United States in a shared goal to achieve the goals of the war."

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Related:

IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Tangsiri had previously vowed to keep the Strait closed after being given a direct order by Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who may or may not even be alive, as rumors swirl that he is either dead, in a coma, or severely injured from the strike that killed his father.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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