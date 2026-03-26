Iran’s Navy Chief, the Man Behind the Strait of Hormuz Closure, Has Been Eliminated

Alireza Tangsiri, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy commander and the man responsible for directing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, was eliminated in an Israeli strike on the port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Thursday, as U.S. and Israeli forces continue to kill dozens of Iran's top officials, including Ayatollah Khamenei.

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Several of his top aides were also killed in the strike.

🚨 BREAKING: The head of the IRGC Navy that commanded the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has likely been ELIMINATED in a strike



HUGE FAFO! 🔥



Alireza Tangsiri DIRECTLY commanded the closure and was targeted in the strike, per Fox



Make a deal, or it keeps getting worse!… pic.twitter.com/SWqgWFQjsk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

BREAKING: Reports claim IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Bandar Abbas after a building collapsed on him and his men. No official confirmation yet, but if verified, it would be a major blow to Iran’s naval command. #Iran pic.twitter.com/gKNVItf42W — Global Pulse (@movielover93582) March 26, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: IRGC NAVY COMMANDER ELIMINATED



An Israeli source reports that the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has been eliminated.



• Senior figure within Iran’s naval and maritime operations

• IRGC Navy plays a key role in Strait of Hormuz… pic.twitter.com/Yi6OeQLz3Q — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 26, 2026

"We continue to vigorously attack the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime. Yesterday, we neutralized the Navy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to a translation. "This man has a lot of blood on his hands. In addition, he is the one who led the closure of the Hormuz. This is another example of the cooperation between us and our friends in the United States in a shared goal to achieve the goals of the war."

Prime Minister Netanyahu:



"We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime.



Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/XZPXK4ivXt — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 26, 2026

Tangsiri had previously vowed to keep the Strait closed after being given a direct order by Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who may or may not even be alive, as rumors swirl that he is either dead, in a coma, or severely injured from the strike that killed his father.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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