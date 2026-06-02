Here's Who Trump Picked As Tulsi Gabbard's Acting Successor

President Donald Trump named Bill Pulte as the Acting Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday, as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is resigning at the end of the month as her husband battles bone cancer.

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Pulte currently serves as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Authority, and he oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He will continue in the roles, according to the president. The president had originally said that Aaron Lukas, Principal Deputy DNI, would be serving in the role in an acting capacity.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!” he continued.

Gabbard said she would be stepping aside in a letter to the president on May 22.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead [the Office of the DNI] for the last year and a half,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she added.

We are getting ready to head to the hospital for my husband’s surgery and just wanted to say thank you so much to all of who have shared messages, prayers and well wishes for Abraham. We are humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by aloha during this really tough time. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EpDcRqv8FV — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 2, 2026

Meanwhile, the president wished her and her husband well following her announcement.

“I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her,” the president posted at the time.

The role provides input to Trump, the Homeland Security Council, as well as the National Security Council, according to the DNI website.

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