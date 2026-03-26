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Don Lemon Gets A Slap in the Face as a Persian Man Rejects Criticism of Iran War: 'I Stand With Trump'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 26, 2026 4:15 PM
Don Lemon Gets A Slap in the Face as a Persian Man Rejects Criticism of Iran War: 'I Stand With Trump'
Townhall Media

In a recent man-on-the-street interview, Don Lemon asked a young man whose family had fled Iran how he felt about the ongoing war. Rather than offering the criticism Lemon seemed to expect, the young man said he fully supports President Trump’s decision, feeling a deep connection to those who have been oppressed and slaughtered in Iran for years. 

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When asked about the notion that most Americans oppose the war, he acknowledged why people might feel that way but insisted he does not. Regardless of public opinion, he explained that he supports the operation simply because it is the right thing to do.

"How do you feel about the war?" Lemon asked.

"I'm Persian. So I support Donald Trump, 100 percent," the young man said. "The Islamic regime kills women. They killed 50,000 people in two days. A lot of them believe in death to all Americans. So I'm fully a hundred percent support Donald Trump."

"So you said you're Persian, but there's no imminent threat to the United States," Lemon replied.

"I'm obviously biased because I'm Persian and I understand why people wouldn't want war to happen," the man said. "I understand that fully. My dad grew up in Iran. He had to feed the country when he was 14. Again, fully support Donald Trump with the bombing of the Supreme Leader."

"But do you understand how Americans feel like this had nothing to do with us? We're not, there's no imminent threat," Lemon pressed.

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"Yeah, I understand. Again, I'm Persian. So, when I see, when I see women who are being killed because they're not wearing the scarf over the head, I feel a connection to that. I mean, that's, that's not, that's not right. But I do see where you're saying about, you know, America not having anything to do with Iran's problems, but I stand with Trump."

The man touched on the heart of how the United States once viewed itself in terms of foreign policy: that it is our responsibility to effect positive change in the world. That sentiment was quickly eroded following the wars in the Middle East during the early 2000s, and even earlier during the Vietnam War. However, President Trump is hopeful about restoring that vision, where the U.S. no longer merely observes the world but actively shapes events in ways that benefit both America and the international community.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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