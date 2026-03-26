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Tipsheet

The National Border Patrol Council Endorses Mike Collins for Senate

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 26, 2026 12:40 PM
The National Border Patrol Council Endorses Mike Collins for Senate
Townhall Media/Chris Queen

Republican Senate candidate and current U.S. Representative Mike Collins (R-GA) has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council, which praised his commitment to securing the southern border, his authorship of the Laken Riley Act, and his support for Customs and Border Protection agents.

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"The National Border Patrol Council is proud to endorse Mike Collins for U.S. Senate. The thousands of brave men and women of the NBPC, who put their lives on the line every day to keep Americans safe, deserve a Senator who will have their backs in Washington," NBPC President Paul Perez said. "Mike Collins is the man for the job. As the author of the Laken Riley Act, he has delivered one of the most consequential pieces of immigration legislation in decades, and we know he will keep fighting to ensure we have the tools we need to keep our neighborhoods safe. We look forward to working with Mike Collins in the United States Senate."

Collins responded to the endorsement by vowing to continue fighting to ensure Border Patrol agents have the resources and support they need to defend the border, as the Trump administration keeps border security and its deportation agenda central to its domestic policy.

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2026 ELECTIONS BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY GOP SENATE

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council and the brave agents who put their lives on the line every single day to keep America safe," Collins said in a statement. "Our border agents are heroes, and they have been let down by the failed policies of the radical left. As Georgia's next U.S. Senator, I will fight to give the Border Patrol the resources, support, and tools they need to do their jobs, and I will never stop working to secure our southern border and restore the rule of law."

This comes as Collins has continued to dominate the Republican primary, and stands the best chance of unseating Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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