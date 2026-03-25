Steve Scalise Blasts Hakeem Jeffries for His Response to the Murder of Sheridan Gorman

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) hammered House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after Jeffries declined to say whether the illegal immigrant accused of murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman should be deported.

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NEW: I asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) if House Democrats believe the Venezuelan illegal alien charged with murdering Sheridan Gorman in Chicago last week should be deported?



“I’ll look into the case,” Jeffries told me. pic.twitter.com/zZpBwv2LKM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 24, 2026

Illegal from Venezuela has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman in Chicago.



25-year-old Jose Medina-Medina allegedly shot Gorman, a Yorktown High School graduate and freshman at Loyola University Chicago, on Thursday while she was walking with friends near… pic.twitter.com/itX0tpJUE3 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 23, 2026

Scalise seized on the response as emblematic of a broader shift within the left, arguing it shows “how far the Democrat party has gone off the rails."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Majority Leader Steve Scalise just EXPOSED Hakeem Jeffries for the traitor he is



"Sheridan Gorman, beautiful young girl...M*RDERED by an illegal alien...and Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat leader, can't even say he would have wanted him DEPORTED after he committed… pic.twitter.com/rcvN0rZm27 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 25, 2026

"Sheridan Gorman, beautiful young girl with her future before her, murdered by an illegal who was let in during the Joe Biden open border. And Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat leader, can't even say he would have wanted him deported after he committed more crimes after he came here illegally, before he murdered her," Rep. Scalise said. "This is how far the Democrat party has gone off the rails. They are a party that has lost their way. And millions of people are suffering."

"It's not just the 100,000 workers at the Department of Homeland Security that are working without pay," he added. "It's the millions of Americans who are having flights canceled, who are showing up at an airport and waiting in a parking garage in a line that's going to be over three hours long. And by the time they finally get through security, they find out that they missed their flight."

Other Democrats have drawn criticism for what many see as tone-deaf responses to Gorman’s murder, with some appearing to blame the victim by describing it as a “wrong place, wrong time” tragedy. Others have sought to pin responsibility on President Trump, despite the suspect having been captured and released twice under the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

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Meet Chicago Democrat and 49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who pretty much blamed Sheridan Gorman for her own murder:



“The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood. And it sounds like this might have been a wrong-place, wrong-time situation, running into… pic.twitter.com/QkJnRGqIaG — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 23, 2026

Gov. JB Pritzker says Sheridan Gorman was kiIIed by an illegal alien thanks to TRUMP!



(His own law is why her kiIIer was free) pic.twitter.com/m7gAsRY05d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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