Kevin O’Leary Shuts Down Everyone Panicking Over Operation Epic Fury

Kevin O’Leary blasted the panicans for claiming Operation Epic Fury is set to damage the U.S. economy, urging critics to “chillax” and arguing that key economic indicators aren’t anywhere near danger levels. He also pointed to the upside of a successful operation, saying that success in Iran could not only expand U.S. trade with regional allies but create broader gains for global trading partners, from the Middle East to Asia.

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Kevin O’Leary sends a DIRECT message to the doomers and naysayers doubting President Trump’s strategy in Iran:



“Everybody CHILLAX and let this thing play out.”



Mr. Wonderful says people are completely missing the HISTORIC opportunity on the other side of this.



O’LEARY:… pic.twitter.com/YBATXngOHf — Overton (@overton_news) March 24, 2026

He began by blasting those who continue to call for negotiations or stand against U.S. involvement. Negotiation does provide "peace" to a certain extent, but he argued that the minority in the regime oppressing a country of 60 million isn't exactly what people call a "solution."

"Everybody in the region wants to get Iran on board for peace and growth, and even the people there, they want the same thing," O'Leary said. "You've got 250,000 people making 60 million miserable. That's not a long-term solution either. That's just in Iran. That's why you've got to take the long view, and the long view here could be just 60 days."

He went on to lay out at what point oil prices would damage the U.S. economy.

"Remember, to affect the US economy, you need oil...I'm talking about recession talk, or hurting the economy, or damaging small business. You need oil at above $93 for three months," he said. "We're only one-third into it. So everybody, chillax and let this thing play out."

"There's a really big opportunity here, a huge one, and everybody gets the upside, including all our trading partners," Mr. Wonderful added. "We work this out. We're selling stuff to Saudi Arabia. We're selling it to the UAE. We're selling it to Asia. We're selling it to Japan. This is a huge opportunity. I just see it for what it is. It's history being made."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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