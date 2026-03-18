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The White House Launches a Leaker Probe Following Joe Kent's Resignation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 18, 2026 12:00 PM
The White House Launches a Leaker Probe Following Joe Kent's Resignation
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the Trump administration has launched investigations to identify suspected leakers following the resignation of now-former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who was removed from the president’s intelligence briefings over alleged leaks.

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This follows a scathing resignation letter in which he accused the president of being beholden to Israeli officials, particularly in the decision to launch Operation Epic Fury, and claimed, without evidence, that Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States.

"Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, will be testifying this morning. Does the president still have full confidence in her?" Leavitt was asked on Wednesday.

"He does, yes, and we look forward to watching the director's hearings today," Leavitt replied. "And I think that anyone who has been suspected of leaking or is proven to be a leaker will not be welcome in this administration. I know that for a fact because I've heard the president say it. There are investigations underway into leakers in this administration, and people will be held accountable for that. It's unacceptable, and it cannot be tolerated."

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Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to testify this morning before the Senate Intelligence Committee at its annual “worldwide threats” hearing. Questions about Kent are likely to come up.

In a separate interview on Wednesday morning, she said that the president will not be firing the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, over Kent's resignation.

Speaking with Fox News, Leavitt said Kent had been excluded from intelligence briefings and was no longer a regular guest at the White House for the president's daily briefs.

"It's been a while. It's been a while since the president has seen him here at the White House. It's been a while since he's been involved in the process of the presidential daily briefs, and he's been actually present for the president's intelligence briefings," Leavitt said. "This was an individual who was not involved in any of the discussions pre-operation and throughout this operation."

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"I think the president views it as deeply unfortunate that this individual, who the president gave the privilege of working for the administration, put out this resignation on government letterhead with many falsehoods throughout, essentially accusing the president of being manipulated by foreign governments," she continued. "That's laughable, and it's insulting."

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