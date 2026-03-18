The White House Launches a Leaker Probe Following Joe Kent's Resignation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the Trump administration has launched investigations to identify suspected leakers following the resignation of now-former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who was removed from the president’s intelligence briefings over alleged leaks.

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This follows a scathing resignation letter in which he accused the president of being beholden to Israeli officials, particularly in the decision to launch Operation Epic Fury, and claimed, without evidence, that Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States.

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt announces active investigations into LEAKERS within the Trump administration



"There are investigations underway into leakers in this administration, and people WILL be held accountable for that." 🔥



"Anyone who has been suspected of leaking or is… pic.twitter.com/MifFfCHcEm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

🚨 "Joe Kent was CUT OUT of POTUS intelligence briefings months ago due to allegations of suspected LEAKS that he’s not been part of any Iran planning discussions or briefings...the administration saying he wasn’t privy to the classified information that provides the evidence… https://t.co/JVcf3C9NFt pic.twitter.com/XHUKgdzqc9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2026

"Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, will be testifying this morning. Does the president still have full confidence in her?" Leavitt was asked on Wednesday.

"He does, yes, and we look forward to watching the director's hearings today," Leavitt replied. "And I think that anyone who has been suspected of leaking or is proven to be a leaker will not be welcome in this administration. I know that for a fact because I've heard the president say it. There are investigations underway into leakers in this administration, and people will be held accountable for that. It's unacceptable, and it cannot be tolerated."

Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to testify this morning before the Senate Intelligence Committee at its annual “worldwide threats” hearing. Questions about Kent are likely to come up.

In a separate interview on Wednesday morning, she said that the president will not be firing the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, over Kent's resignation.

🚨 JUST IN: DNI Tulsi Gabbard is NOT at risk of being fired after Joe Kent's resignation, per Karoline Leavitt



"Not to my knowledge. That's a question for the president — but I haven't heard him say that at all."pic.twitter.com/Qu3kVXZBCF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

On background from ODNI --



It's true, KENT was not involved in briefings on Iran.

However, GABBARD was never asked to fire him, or else she would have.

GABBARD has been touch with the WH since KENT's resignation (today).



Meanwhile - a second senior U.S. Official tells FOX the… https://t.co/jasMRFA2TW — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) March 17, 2026

Speaking with Fox News, Leavitt said Kent had been excluded from intelligence briefings and was no longer a regular guest at the White House for the president's daily briefs.

"It's been a while. It's been a while since the president has seen him here at the White House. It's been a while since he's been involved in the process of the presidential daily briefs, and he's been actually present for the president's intelligence briefings," Leavitt said. "This was an individual who was not involved in any of the discussions pre-operation and throughout this operation."

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🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt eviscerates resigned NCTC Director Joe Kent for claiming President Trump was manipulated by Israel into attacking Iran



"He put out this resignation with many falsehoods throughout — essentially accusing the president of being manipulated by foreign… pic.twitter.com/jtreZOb0GG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

"I think the president views it as deeply unfortunate that this individual, who the president gave the privilege of working for the administration, put out this resignation on government letterhead with many falsehoods throughout, essentially accusing the president of being manipulated by foreign governments," she continued. "That's laughable, and it's insulting."

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