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Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling BS on Joe Kent's Letter of Resignation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 18, 2026 4:30 PM
Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling BS on Joe Kent's Letter of Resignation
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Even Chris Cuomo is now calling BS on the claims, including those from former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who in his public resignation letter Tuesday baselessly argued that the Trump administration was beholden to Israeli foreign policy positions.

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"I'll tell you one thing," Cuomo said. "I believe is that we know this president well enough if it were true. He'd be saying it right now. He'd be saying I shouldn't listen to Bibi."

"Boy, did he have this wrong," he said. "[Trump] is not slow to throw people under the bus if they lead him into a bad position. I can't get anyone around him other than the guy, Joe Kent, who just resigned, who gives that a shred of credibility that this president did anything in Iran that he didn't want to do."

Kent’s resignation has ignited a firestorm, as he invoked claims with little historical backing, such as the notion that Israel drove the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and made sweeping assertions about Israeli influence over the president with little to no evidence.

"I support the values and the foreign policies that you campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024, which you enacted in your first term," Kent wrote in his resignation letter. "Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation."

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY

"Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran," he claimed. 

"This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again."

Observers have questioned why Kent made those claims in his letter, noting that several of his positions appear to have shifted over the past year.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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