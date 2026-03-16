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Tipsheet

President Trump Explains Why the Iranian People Haven’t Risen Up

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 16, 2026 12:30 PM
President Trump Explains Why the Iranian People Haven’t Risen Up
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

President Trump defended the Iranian people for not yet rising up against their government as Operation Epic Fury enters its third week.

While another mass protest could help ensure the current regime is ultimately prevented from retaining power, Trump acknowledged the brutal reality facing ordinary Iranians. The regime has openly threatened to shoot and kill anyone who attempts to rise up, a threat made all the more credible after security forces slaughtered more than 30,000 protesters earlier this year.

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"You're dealing with thugs. You're dealing with horrible people. You're dealing with people that are violent and vicious and that's the leadership and the people right under them. They're military, or they're police, and they've notified everybody, and they put out statements that if you protest, you're going to be shot and killed," President Trump said aboard Air Force One. "The protesters have no guns, and I know you're a brave person, but I don't think you'd be protesting, and so I think it's very hard for them to protest. I fully understand it. They said if you protest, you will be killed."

"A week ago and two weeks ago, they killed 32,000 protesters. At least we think the number is much higher than that," the president added. "They shot and killed 32,000 protesters who were greatly enthusiastic and wanted to see a change because they've destroyed the country. The people that are running it destroyed the country, but think of it. They shot and killed much more than 32,000 people."

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"So I can fully understand why they're not doing it," he said.

This comes after the president, during remarks announcing the launch of Operation Epic Fury, called on the Iranian people to take control of their government once the United States had finished with the regime.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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