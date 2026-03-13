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Pete Hegseth Blasts Reports That the United States Did Not Plan on Iran Closing the Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 13, 2026 2:30 PM
Pete Hegseth Blasts Reports That the United States Did Not Plan on Iran Closing the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth blasted claims that the United States failed to anticipate disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following the launch of Operation Epic Fury, after reporters questioned why American ships were not escorting tankers through the waterway. 

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The criticism stems from a CNN report that claimed senior Trump administration officials had not planned for the possibility of Iran attempting to close the strait.

"We aren't escorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Why? How did you not plan for this?" a reporter asked Hegseth during a press conference on Friday.

"We planned for it, we recognize it, because ultimately we want to do it sequentially in a way that makes the most sense for what we want to achieve, and ensure that we're sending the right signals to the world when we do so," Hegseth replied. "So when Chris Wright speaks or we speak, it's based on a full assessment of what we're up against, what we want to say to the world, how we want them to see and understand the conflict."

It's like this whole idea of the war widening. That's what the press wants to make it look like, like it's widening and chaos is ensuing. No, we're actually closing in on grabbing hold of and controlling what objectives we want to achieve and how we want to achieve them. It's called shaping operations and setting the conditions.

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"The Strait of Hormuz is something we've paid attention to from the beginning, and the American people can rest assured we will ensure that our interests are advanced, no doubt," he added.

Senator Tom Cotton also pushed back on the claims, writing in a statement: "As Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, let me make clear: whoever leaked this lied. CNN should do some fact-checking. The U.S. has planned for Iran to try to close the strait for decades."

CNN then issued a clarification for its reporting, although the White House remained displeased.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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