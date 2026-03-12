Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Tipsheet

Tim Burchett Blasts 'Snobs' Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 12, 2026 12:00 PM
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, blasted critics of President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, who have pointed to Mullin’s lack of a college degree. 

Burchett criticized higher education’s consistent air of superiority, arguing that a diploma alone is not a measure of success or, for that matter, competence.

"Hey, everybody, Tim Burchett. I've been reading a lot lately about folks fussing about Mark Wayne Mullen not having a dadgum college education. Sitting here thinking about that, and the arrogance of that is just beyond belief," he said.

I mean, there's a guy who, granted, we're not the best of friends, we've had our differences, but has nothing to do with his leadership abilities. He left school, from what I understand, because his daddy got sick and he took over the family business, and he's, by all accounts, he's been unbelievably successful. Several other businesses, he's got a mess of kids and him and his wife and they they do a good job at raising them.

"I often go down local coffee shop around here, and I talk to some of the young folks there, and a lot of them have a college degree. Some of them have multiple college degrees. I just think the snobs and the intelligentsia these days, they are a little big for their britches," Rep. Burchett said.

He went on to argue that Americans have long been capable of achieving great things without a college degree, making the idea that one is now required for a government position laughable. In his view, a person’s character and work ethic are often far more indicative of their abilities than a simple piece of paper.

My dad didn't have a college education when he and his buddies went and saved the world during the Second World War. Literally, they saved the world. So, I just think has more to do with their ability and their character, and if they're willing to fight and work.

"And I think Markwayne has shown that on all accounts," he added.

