Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at...
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd...
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation...
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The...
The February Inflation Report Is Here
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House...
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls...
Tipsheet

Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 11, 2026 1:45 PM
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Iran issued a direct threat on Wednesday, vowing to drive oil prices over $200 a barrel as Operation Epic Fury continues in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it will not allow “a litre of oil” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and that any vessel linked to the United States or its allies “will be considered a legitimate target.”

“You will not be able to artificially lower the price of oil. Expect oil at $200 per barrel,” IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari said. “The price of oil depends on regional security, and you are the main source of insecurity in the region.”

This comes only two days after President Trump warned Iran that if they do anything to interrupt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, "Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them."

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," the president declared in a post on Truth Social. "Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement

President Trump has yet to respond to Iran’s direct threat against global oil flows, though it remains unclear whether Tehran still has the capacity to significantly disrupt them. 

So far, the United States says Operation Epic Fury has sunk more than 60 Iranian vessels and struck over 5,500 regime targets. Given those losses, how much capability Iran retains to threaten the Strait of Hormuz remains an open question.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran? Jeff Charles
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement