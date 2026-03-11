Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel

Iran issued a direct threat on Wednesday, vowing to drive oil prices over $200 a barrel as Operation Epic Fury continues in the Middle East.

🚨BREAKING — Iran threatens to BLOCK ALL ships through the Strait of. Hormuz, force oil to $200 per barrel.



“Not a single liter of oil will pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the U.S., Israel, or their partners.”



FAFO.@POTUS

pic.twitter.com/Xur9P2RLlN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it will not allow “a litre of oil” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and that any vessel linked to the United States or its allies “will be considered a legitimate target.”

“You will not be able to artificially lower the price of oil. Expect oil at $200 per barrel,” IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari said. “The price of oil depends on regional security, and you are the main source of insecurity in the region.”

This comes only two days after President Trump warned Iran that if they do anything to interrupt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, "Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them."

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," the president declared in a post on Truth Social. "Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

President Trump has yet to respond to Iran’s direct threat against global oil flows, though it remains unclear whether Tehran still has the capacity to significantly disrupt them.

So far, the United States says Operation Epic Fury has sunk more than 60 Iranian vessels and struck over 5,500 regime targets. Given those losses, how much capability Iran retains to threaten the Strait of Hormuz remains an open question.

🚨 WOW! The United States has now sunk over 60 IRANIAN SHIPS, and hit more than 5,500 Iranian regime targets



Iran's neighbors are TURNING on the regime and taking President Trump's side.



The clear military objectives laid out by Trump and Hegseth are being met 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jTo79JNJkD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 11, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.