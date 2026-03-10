Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike

An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN Last Night
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN...
Did You See This Clip of the NYC IED Attack? You Cannot Make This Up.
Did You See This Clip of the NYC IED Attack? You Cannot...
VIP
What Answer Was This Dem Supposed to Give When Asked This Question?
What Answer Was This Dem Supposed to Give When Asked This Question?
VIP
So, Do We Need a 9/11-Style Attack to Shake Dems Off Their DHS Shutdown Game
So, Do We Need a 9/11-Style Attack to Shake Dems Off Their DHS...
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz Levels Him
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz...
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for 350,000 Haitians
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for...
Bernie Moreno Pushes Congress to Put American Homebuyers First
Bernie Moreno Pushes Congress to Put American Homebuyers First
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers?
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC...
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force Base
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force...
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner
Secretary of War: Today Will Be Our Most Intense Day of Strikes in Operation Epic Fury
Secretary of War: Today Will Be Our Most Intense Day of Strikes in...
Rep. Andy Barr Hit With Brutal Attack Ad Over His Past Statements on Afghan Refugees
Rep. Andy Barr Hit With Brutal Attack Ad Over His Past Statements on...
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 10, 2026 11:00 AM
Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike
Business Wire

Scott Jennings delivered an uncomfortable truth on CNN after the network blasted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over an alleged U.S. strike on an Iranian girls’ elementary school that reportedly killed at least 165 people, most of them children, on the first day of Operation Epic Fury.

Advertisement

Independent investigations by outlets including The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post have suggested the school was struck by a Tomahawk cruise missile, an asset typically associated with the U.S. military, though official investigations have neither confirmed nor denied American responsibility. 

The school, however, sat directly beside an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base, sharing the same compound border.

"I think the most important thing, Hegseth said, and all Americans need to know and understand this, the difference between us and the enemy, we do not target civilians," Jennings said. "When it happens, and it will happen in war, it is tragic and it is not meant to be. The enemy targets civilians. They hide behind civilians. They fund people who set up bases in hospitals so that civilians are in the way. That's not what we do."

Recommended

Yamaha Says Sayonara to California Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"An investigation needs to occur. All the truth needs to be told. And we will give transparency to the American people," he added.

War is brutal, and many Americans are reluctant to confront that reality. Every loss of innocent life is tragic, but it should not obscure a broader objective: ensuring that Iran’s civilian population, and the world beyond it, emerges safer after the leading state sponsor of terrorism is crippled beyond recognition.

Those fixating solely on the reported strike on an Iranian elementary school often appear less interested in the tragedy itself than in using it as a political cudgel against the Trump administration.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yamaha Says Sayonara to California Amy Curtis
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for 350,000 Haitians Amy Curtis
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner Amy Curtis
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz Levels Him Jeff Charles
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers? Amy Curtis
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yamaha Says Sayonara to California Amy Curtis
Advertisement