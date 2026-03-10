President Trump Pledged to Stop Iran From Obtaining Nuclear Weapons in 2015. Now He's Following Through.

President Trump is once again pointing to a campaign promise kept, as a resurfaced clip from 2015 shows then-presidential candidate Donald Trump vowing that Iran would never be allowed to create or obtain a nuclear weapon under his administration while blasting the Obama administration for allowing Tehran to string the United States along in negotiations.

"I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Trump declared in 2015. "And we won't be using a man, like Secretary Kerry, who has absolutely no concept of negotiation. Whose making a horrible and laughable deal. Whose just being tapped along as they make weapons right now."

The president highlighted that fulfilled campaign promise on Monday while speaking to reporters about Operation Epic Fury, whose stated goal is not only to ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon but also to cripple its military and weaken the country’s standing as a regional and even global power.

"On the very first day I came down the escalator in 2015, I said, quote, I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons," the president said. "And all I'm doing is keeping my promise. Think of that. That was in 2015 I said it. It was a threat then and a much bigger threat now, but no longer a threat, not for a long time anyway. We want to keep it that way."

.@POTUS: "On the very first day I came down the escalator in 2015, I said, 'I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons' — and all I'm doing is keeping my promise." pic.twitter.com/3kIndDWyBf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 9, 2026

Not only is President Trump acting on a promise he made more than a decade ago, but his actions could reshape how the world engages with the Middle East. For decades, Iran has served as a central hub for global and regional terror networks, while the United States spent trillions of dollars in Iraq and Afghanistan attempting to root out terrorists across the region. Operation Epic Fury, however, strikes at the source: Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

A significantly weakened Iran could open the door for other states, particularly Israel, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and others, to fill the vacuum. In doing so, it could shift the regional balance of power toward countries more closely aligned with the United States and potentially lay the groundwork for greater long-term stability.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

