Secretary of War: Today Will Be Our Most Intense Day of Strikes in Operation Epic Fury

An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN Last Night
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN...
Did You See This Clip of the NYC IED Attack? You Cannot Make This Up.
Did You See This Clip of the NYC IED Attack? You Cannot...
VIP
What Answer Was This Dem Supposed to Give When Asked This Question?
What Answer Was This Dem Supposed to Give When Asked This Question?
VIP
So, Do We Need a 9/11-Style Attack to Shake Dems Off Their DHS Shutdown Game
So, Do We Need a 9/11-Style Attack to Shake Dems Off Their DHS...
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz Levels Him
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz...
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for 350,000 Haitians
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for...
Bernie Moreno Pushes Congress to Put American Homebuyers First
Bernie Moreno Pushes Congress to Put American Homebuyers First
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers?
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC...
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force Base
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force...
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner
Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike
Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike
Rep. Andy Barr Hit With Brutal Attack Ad Over His Past Statements on Afghan Refugees
Rep. Andy Barr Hit With Brutal Attack Ad Over His Past Statements on...
Tipsheet

Secretary of War: Today Will Be Our Most Intense Day of Strikes in Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 10, 2026 11:30 AM
Secretary of War: Today Will Be Our Most Intense Day of Strikes in Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that Tuesday would mark the “most intense day of strikes” in Operation Epic Fury, as he outlined the progress the U.S. military has made just over a week into the campaign.

Advertisement

"Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran," Hegseth told reporters. "The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever. So that's on one hand. On the other hand, the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest number of missiles they've been capable of firing yet. Just the bifurcation, just the trend lines that we talked about on our first briefing."

"You see, this is not 2003," he added. "This is not endless nation-building under those types of quagmires we saw under Bush or Obama. It's not even close. Our generation of soldiers will not let that happen again, and nor will this president who very clearly ran against those kinds of never-ending, nebulously scoped missions. Those days are dead. Instead, we're winning decisively with brutal efficiency, total air dominance."

This comes as General Dan 'Razin' Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed the progress the United States military has made just over a week into Operation Epic Fury.

"To date, they've struck more than 5,000 targets," General Caine revealed. 

U.S. Strategic Command bombers recently dropped dozens of 2,000-pound GPS-penetrating weapons on deeply buried missile launchers across the southern flank. We also have struck several one-way drone factories to get at the heart of their autonomous capability. And, of course, alongside our regional partners along the southern flank, continue to execute intercepts against one-way attack drones using fighters and attack helicopters. 

Our strikes mean we've made significant progress in reducing the number of missile and drone attacks out of Iran. Ballistic missile attacks continue to trend downward 90 percent from where they've started, and one-way attack drones have decreased 83 percent since the beginning of the operation. A testament to our air defenders and our air defense systems, and as I said, our partners in the region continue to do great work as well.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

General Caine added that we have made "substantial progress" in destroying Iran's navy, destroying over 50 Iranian ships, including several drone carriers. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California Amy Curtis
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for 350,000 Haitians Amy Curtis
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner Amy Curtis
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz Levels Him Jeff Charles
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement